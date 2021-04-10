Dear style & substance,
When winter turns into spring I always do a diet cleanse to get my body ready for warmer weather. What are some other ways to prepare? Do you have any practices that I could incorporate when changing seasons?
Any change begins with intention. Spring can bring many opportunities to grow, refresh, cleanse, heal, and stretch your boundaries and imagination. To begin, incorporate new words into everyday language to reprogram heavy winter thoughts into fresher, life affirming words. Thoughts can cause us to suffer or allow us to thrive. Words or phrases such as awe, delight, and sun kissed conjure warm and welcoming feelings. All light has shadow. Acknowledge darker thoughts as part of you but then gently clear them to encourage a more positive outlook.
As you begin the internal work of changing intentions and thought, allow the external to guide the process. Surround yourself with the colors of spring. Green, being the ‘color’ of the heart, can infuse your being to welcome acts of reconciliation and acceptance. Blue represents the throat and voice. Invite this color to energize your creativity and self-expression.
The changing season can offer the simplest yet most profound guide to transformation and growth. The moon and its phases offer divine guidance to gain energy and ground in strength.
“The moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.” – Tahereh Mafi
Selene, the Greek Goddess of the Moon, was believed to ride her chariot through the night sky pulling the moon behind her. She is known as the personification of life’s constant change; certainly, a most excellent guide to call upon this spring.
Each moon phase encourages us to harness different energies to make our lives progress in a positive direction. The NEW MOON (no moon) coincidentally occurs tomorrow, on April 11. This is a time to retreat, much like women historically took time away during menses. This allows us to regain strength, begin again and clean our slates, a refresh button or intense reboot, so to speak. Mentally, we throw away excess or negative thoughts to make space for creativity and change. Unplug virtual contact, turn off the news, go inward in making the most of this new moon phase.
WAXING CRESCENT, on April 15, beckons us to set intentions or lay mental groundwork; personal, family, professional and community. Harness and ‘plant’ these wishes to accomplish, act and speak. Let them be watered by spring rains and drenched by the warmth of the sun.
FIRST QUARTER moon, on April 19, is the time for action. This requires effort and the possibility of encountering hurdles or barriers in meeting intentions. Having rested, we are more likely to have the drive to make decisions, be flexible and keep our cool.
WAXING GIBBOUS, on April 23, represents increasing light, which allows us to focus, reflect and refine, to ‘see’ more clearly. Be open to more change in facing push back or redirection.
FULL MOON, April 26, is time for full expression. Rejoicing, dancing and singing in this clear moonlight and full illumination are the magic outcomes of the moon inspired journey.
WANING GIBBOUS, on April 30, brings us to a place of gratitude, enthusiasm and sharing our experiences of full moon realization. We recognize and celebrate the abundance generated from our hard work or acknowledge the meager crop when it didn’t turn out as we had planned. Sharing and discussing encourages us to revise for the future. Love and support should peak at this time.
We begin a reverse as we enter the LAST QUARTER, May 3, a time to release, shake off, let go of grudges and resentments that may have surfaced during the push. It is a good time to cleanse the body and physical surroundings along with the mind.
We have come full circle to the WANING CRESCENT on May 7, a time to reset and relax. It is a form of surrender in preparation for new intentions and actions.
The moon does teach us that it is healing and healthy to go through phases! Harnessing the universe along with the incorporation of your own spiritual and physical practices sheds new light and inspiration rather than another month of going through the motions.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.