Dear style & substance,
Everyone thinks my life is so easy and free, but in the past few months I’ve been privately struggling with some personal issues. I am not in the best position to let people know what is going on with me. My friends and family say insensitive things, ask questions that feel too personal to answer, or ramble on about nothing important. I feel like I need a better response without sounding short tempered. Any suggestions?
Paraphrasing a beautiful quote by John Watson; you are fighting a battle that no one knows anything about. You are seeking kindness and understanding. Dealing alone with these private issues has you feeling isolated and secretive, distressed and disconnected. Maya Angelou explains that, “there is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.”
You may look around and guess that others are feeling joyful and content…which based on your current situation, may not be true at all. With peaks and valleys, hard times and easy times in life, we can easily overlook other’s feelings or situations. When we are on a high, feeling care-free, we assume others are too. Care-less is exactly what we don’t want to be. Treating people with care and respect, not knowing what is deep inside, is where kindness begins. It continues with honesty and authenticity.
Perhaps understanding where others are coming from will give you some insight into how you might respond. People have an uncanny ability to ‘sense’ that something is wrong. We don’t always use this extrasensory ability with tact. ‘Everything okay?’ can be a loaded question depending on the current orientation or climate inside your head and heart. A vague answer sometimes results in more questions that are equally prying.
People who care about us often want to fix what is broken rather than listen to the deeper message we need to share. The rambling on you mentioned could be the chatter that fills the void of the unknown. When others do not know what to say they say anything to keep the connection — you are searching for some response to this that gives you the time and space to heal or figure things out on your own.
Your response can begin with restrained honesty — give information you are ready to share. Giving your family and friends some insight into your current state of being will allow them to be reassured and give permission to back off while you sort through your current situation. (Your) kindness in return is always a correct first step. Saying ‘thank you for caring’ sets the tone for a more even keeled conversation and can take the edge off a short temper.
Remember to be kind to yourself as well — knowing when to share and when not to share without regret is an experience of lifelong learning. The 3 C’s; Compassion, Confidentiality and Concern are demonstrated, observed qualities to let you know when someone else can be trusted. When others have already demonstrated these in small things you may be able to have them closely hold your troubles with bigger things.
Remembering that nice and assertive are not at odds, here are some either/or ideas to help you be assertive, but nice, calm and brave:
• Identify the origin of your short temper, is it your tough circumstances or the prying into them? When you are able to unravel things clearly in your head you can speak from an ‘I’ perspective.
• Don’t apologize for your distress.
• Be honest, not vague or saying everything is fine. It’s okay to let people know that you are struggling, they didn’t cause it, and you are okay with them. Don’t sugarcoat or minimize to make it easier on them…leaving you still at odds.
• Cushion your ‘I can’t talk about it now’ with some praise or a compliment; ‘Thank you so much for caring.’ or ‘I’m working hard to sort this out and know you are a strong sounding board and here for me when I feel ready to talk more openly.’
• Be consistent. Friends and family share information and even misinformation, especially when trying to make sense of the unknown.
A favorite song, “Come in from the Rain”, by Melissa Manchester reminds us that it can feel like a long way home when you have been standing in and soaked through from the ‘rain’. Be reminded of your inner resilience and that there is shelter from the rain in people, in nature, and deep inside ourselves.
Wishing you all sunnier skies in 2023.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
