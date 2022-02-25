Dear style & substance,
I have a lively extended family with lots of family members having opinions about other family members. I am often drawn into situations and asked for my opinion; when I do share my thoughts, what I said comes back to me changed and not what I meant to say at all. This whole cycle of misunderstanding makes me want to just forget trying to interact with my family. I am left feeling much worse about these relationships. Is it possible to handle this differently and start feeling good about my family interaction?
We think the key to your new stance is to adopt NEUTRALITY as your first response. This word generally conjures up foreign countries, war time, politics and court cases, but neutrality can be a healthy personal place to begin. Neutrality offers space between positive and negative – it is a place of calmness to rest, regroup, and develop a way forward. Neutral thinking allows one to look at a situation and observe without judgment.
What is neutrality? Neutrality is ‘the state of not supporting or helping either side in a conflict or disagreement’. It is being impartial, open-minded, and fair. Doesn’t that sound nice, for a change?
What does neutrality feel like to you or look like to others? You will be listening more and speaking less and checking in with how each person feels. You may ask questions to more deeply understand or restrain from making comments that lock you into a ‘side’ in the drama. You may also feel empowered that you are not being tempted into dangerous territory. To others it may look like you are acting quite differently from what they have observed in the past. You may seem distant or unemotional as detached, uninvolved and disinterested are also used as descriptions of neutrality.
How do you start? One technique to use when practicing neutrality is ‘mental noting’ - the process of deeply focusing on the present moment without judgment or emotion. Noting can be thought of as rooting, grounding, or anchoring to the present experience. The benefits of this practice are many – you stay clear and connected to the current situation, no conjuring up past hurts or future worries. Your clear mind can better recognize what is happening without taking sides and reacting too quickly. Noting allows you to mentally ‘step away’ from an experience to see a better way through for all involved. This is a calm and non-reactive form of attention.
How do you use this for everyone’s good? Over time, using neutrality could radically change family or work dynamics. Our normal response as a family or work participant is to jump right into the fray, to listen minimally, comment or respond right away. In neutrality, we are listening to both sides and encouraging them to come together to make amends or create better understanding, to decide not to talk behind each other’s back or to say that you do or see things differently, but neither is right or wrong.
What will happen if this is a big change for you? A lively extended family can be a great blessing in our lives and from your question we sense you believe this to be true, even when there are misunderstandings you want to return to love. Discomfort is part of change. Less emotion to more brain power is the gear switch initially made in adopting this skill. Programming yourself ahead can be a quick, silent sentence pre-engagement: “Listen more, talk less” or “Try to understand both sides” can keep you grounded in fairness. Validating someone else’s emotion does not mean that you feel the same way.
Adopting neutral thinking can be the strategy you use to establish good decision making leading to good outcomes. Trevor Moawad is a thought leader and coach of neutral thinking. He writes, “language is the carrier of thought, when you speak negative thoughts aloud, those sentiments become more powerful than simply thinking them.” You as a listener and intermediary have the power to quiet the discord and lead others to a place of better communication and truthful relationships.
“Anything that’s too much turns adverse. Shift your traits to their neutrality and they become your power.” ~Alyaa Sadek, Equilibrium
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
