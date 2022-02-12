Dear style & substance,
Recently I attended a workshop at my office on difficult conversations, mean comments and uncaring remarks. I have been on the receiving end of cutting comments and I see it happen to others. Sometimes I have spoken up so big that it is taken as an attack and other times I have stayed silent because I didn’t dare to speak or believe anything would change. What are your thoughts?
Making hurtful or careless comments is learned from our families, relationships, schools, communities, media and evolving cultural norms. We often carry our personal styles and experiences, sometimes our personal lives, into the workplace. Although our life philosophy, how we communicate, and resolve conflict should be consistent in all roles of life, we know that things become more ‘natural’ at home and this is sometimes unintentionally brought to the workplace. Thoughtful resolution in a professional setting begins with an understanding of that current culture and then addressing the problem with active listening and a willingness to speak directly and responsively.
It is easy to banter and laugh when everyone thinks or feels the same way. So many workplaces are ‘diverse’ but is acceptance of different viewpoints considered part of diversity? A truly diverse workplace supports and accepts different races, genders, orientations, and religion. Adding different opinions can additionally promote awareness and respect.
Changing unacceptable words and actions begins with acknowledging that something is wrong or harmful and initiating change for what is right. We each have the power to influence situations we see as unfair, unjust, or wrong.
Zoe Chance wrote a book entitled, “Influence is Your Superpower.” One of the many interesting topics she writes about is our power to influence others and situations that are seemingly impossible. She poses one question we can all ask; she calls this the ‘magic question’: What would it take? In your case, what would it take to have people listen to each other and respond respectfully even when they disagree?
This is not an all or nothing path. Posing this question is a solution targeted approach – it does not place blame; rather all have a stake in the decision-making process. This question also addresses the truth that some situations are big, have endured for a very long time, and are seemingly impossible to resolve.
A “what would it take?” approach is subtle, in that hurting someone back will not create introspection. It is persistent, in that when an issue is addressed, you are ready to step in with the right, routine words to divert or halt the conversation. It is kind, because we want to model that words matter and once uttered, are unretractable.
Listening to understand is quite distinctive from listening to immediately speak. When you are actively listening, you are temporarily leaving judgement or accusation aside. You are not listening to agree or disagree. Clarifying what someone is saying so you truly understand helps the speaker understand themselves and possibly change through the reflection process. Using some of these questions or statements will promote deeper understanding:
• “It sounds like you…”
• “Help me understand what you meant by…”
• “What I hear you saying is…”
These phrases add your words of interpretation and let the speaker hear what you are interpreting.
In between the Listening and Speaking, you may find yourself feeling differently, possibly sincerely hearing their point of view.
Speaking: Once you have clarified and let someone be honestly heard, your words can be heard and clarified as well. Saying that you ‘see it differently’ or ‘hear it differently opens conversation and dialogue to all points being received. Contentious/difficult issues can quickly escalate; slowing the pace through active listening can also lower the temperature as you move forward to resolution.
Moving Forward can happen collaboratively when everyone gets a chance to speak without interruption. It can be addressed with simple questions; What will it take to move forward? How can we each contribute to a new way of interaction? What needs to change? What can stay as is? Answers to these questions, when solved with integrity and purpose, can lead to more harmonious and respectful relationships, both personally and professionally.
“Bravery is the choice to show up and listen to another person, be it a loved one or perceived foe, even when it is uncomfortable, painful, or the last thing you want to do.”
—Alaric Hutchinson
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
