We are in a new relationship with our daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Our son recently left their family and has the expectation that we will ‘leave’ as well. We can’t even fathom that and need some guidance on how to deal with this sad new development.
Although you didn’t discuss the emotions involved, we can guess that you are feeling both protective and loving of your daughter-in-law and grandchildren and loving, puzzled, disappointed and/or frustrated with your son.
Unpacking, processing, and responding to this many piece puzzle of love and loss is how you begin to understand your own individual feelings. Then you can move forward with the conversations and actions necessary to love and support everyone.
Unpacking: We imagine that you have weathered the inevitable storms of marriage and parenthood, thinking that your children will do the same. In the US, over 40% of marriages end in divorce, one of the highest rates in the world. At this pace, we are all fairly vulnerable to divorce happening with our own children. While this doesn’t lessen the pain, this statistic reveals a practical truth, love changes over time and adjustments are needed to move forward.
Even though your son is an adult, he may still have the expectation that you will choose him and his feelings above everyone else. In reflecting on your love for your son and grandchildren, it is unquestionably unconditional; affection without limitations, love without conditions. The ancient Greeks called that storge or familial love. Your hearts spontaneously made this decision. Pragma love would be the term for the love you have for your daughter-in-law. This love grows from understanding, compromise, commitment and tolerance. It is called ‘standing in love’ as a reflection of a love that is chosen, consciously stepped into, and grows over time. It is born of a collective goal, which is how parents support their children’s marriages.
Processing: You are thinking that once you opened yourselves to trust and support his family and contribute to their lives, you shouldn’t be asked to un-love them.
The love we have for our children helps us to share, celebrate and support life events, advise them through troubles, and provides us a pass into their inner beings. It allows us to also say tough things and lovingly confront their off-road behaviors. If we are fortunate, the love we feel for our children is the love we give to their partners, regardless of outcome. In our experience, grandchildren blow the roof off of love. It is a love that is shockingly magnified, intensified and gleeful. Unlove them? Nearly impossible.
Responding: Begin to explore his expectations by saying; ‘We’d like to talk about this new way of being and how we might find a way that considers everyone’s feelings and meets everyone’s expectations’. OR begin to express your intentions by saying; ‘We know you are upset about how we are navigating this and would like to talk about it so you know our intentions and can set some guidelines that take everyone’s needs into account’. There is plenty of love to go around, it just needs introspection and gentle discussions to set boundaries and consider the inevitable stream of emerging emotions.
Your overall goal is to have wholeness and happiness in all 3 households, together and apart. Considering emotion, fairness, and some respected do’s and don’ts, you may be able to assemble a loose plan and rough sketch of how communication and support can look right now. Adjusting as you move through time means having check ins on this wholeness and happiness.
In the pursuit of improving your emotional intelligence during this unexplored and fragile chapter, try the three-question rule before putting your thoughts and apprehensions into spoken interactions. The questions are: Does this need to be said? | Does this need to be said by me? | Does this need to be said by me, now?
These questions prevent missteps and promote better listening and care in the words and timing you choose. It allows you to consider before you speak and refrain from saying things that may upset the listener or cut off conversation all together.
Try to eliminate descriptors that diminish such as ‘unfortunately’ or ‘sadly’, rather celebrate all of the love you have and will continue to give. These newly defined relationships may look and feel different than the original recipe; and that is the reality. Assure your son that you have an unlimited capacity to love your daughter-in-law while having room to welcome into your family any new partner or spouse your son may choose. The ingredients of a loving relationship remain the same. How you integrate new people into the mix will take an extra dash of patience, time, and tenderness.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
