Dear style & substance,
During this unusual year, how do we best celebrate this holiday season?
2020 has been a most extraordinary year, evoking unfamiliar emotions and tapping into our deepest resources of resilience and persistence. At many turns, negativity has beaten out positivity, even among the heartiest optimists. But now we have entered this season of light. Turning from the darkness does not mean we do not care or won’t do our part; it simply means we allow ourselves and others to experience the priceless, universal tenets of this season.
Edith Wharton believed, “there are two ways of sharing light; to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it”.
Having collectively experienced this year of unpredictability, we feel that it is best to return to and share the reason for this season together. The origin of Christmas is to celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus. This birth is highly celebrated by many, set aside by others, and easily forgotten or lost in holiday chaos. Regardless, there is an essence to be shared and reflected throughout the Christmas season and into the new year. NO matter your faith, these qualities can be seen as touchstones to what is important in finding meaning in your life, particularly in times of confusion and uncertainty. Making a change now from the typical flurry and spending could chart a path of positivity, presence and change in the new year and for many years ahead.
The season begins with a time of expectant waiting. Expectant parents prepare for a baby by dreaming and painting, building and nesting. When we pay attention, we are also drawn to patiently slow down, prepare, and anticipate as well, using joy, love, peace and hope as sentiments to interpret and share.
Play with these words, develop your own interpretation and incorporate them into how you interact in the world. Use one or more as a guide to be a more connected and caring member of your family, workplace, community and nation. We can all be better citizens with even a little bit of mindful application.
Joy/Chara in Greek is a lasting happiness that is cultivated internally. It is not dependent on daily circumstances; it is a chosen and enduring attitude. It is deeper and wider than happiness, which can be fleeting. How do we channel and spread joy?
Love/Amour in French is experienced in four different ways; romantic love, familial love, brotherly and sisterly love and love for humankind. “Love only happens when you are not seeking, not wanting, not pursuing; there is no centre at all. Then there is love” (Krishnamurti). Love places no demands and is unconditional. Love is the very essence of life. How do we express and share love?
Peace/Pax in Latin is a deep sense of contentment and ease, quiet and tranquility. We seek it through times of meditation and prayer. Peace within our own heart translates to harmony and understanding in our families and in the world. How can we be instruments of peace in this time of darkness?
Hope/Esperanza in Spanish means to wait in expectation and promise. Although hope does not mean certainty, it implies confidence and assurance in what will be. It is built through suffering, celebration, hardship and experience, with a deep knowledge that when we work for the good of all, that good will be victorious. How do we sustain our belief for good things to come?
Every faith tradition celebrates light. Light is divinely interpreted as goodness, intelligence, purity and morality. Chanukah, the festival of light, encourages us to believe in miracles, the Solstice celebrates the slow return of longer days, and Diwali, a Hindu religious festival, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
The Dalai Lama tells us to “be kind whenever possible, it is always possible”. Embodying these traits through sharing or reflecting will not eradicate sorrow or suffering. But by simply passing on kindness through your own translation of joy, love, and peace is what will give our weary world HOPE.
Our Christmas wish for you is; Be joyful, Be bright, Be peaceful, Be LIGHT.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
