Dear style & substance,
I have been healthy for most of my life and recently had a diagnosis that I am having trouble navigating. I shared it with a few people and have had such mixed reactions and unsettling responses that I feel I should have kept it to myself. Could you talk about disclosure and support in these difficult circumstances?
It sounds like the support you desired wasn’t there for you and we are sorry for that. Having been in good health throughout your life, living now with a diagnosis and potential health issues is unexplored territory. You are learning to adjust as your support people are absorbing and responding to this unexpected change. We’ve created some strategies that can be contemplated, rearranged or set aside, to provide insight for the bearers and the receivers of news that is sensitive, requiring a profoundly compassionate response.
CHECK IN WITH YOURSELF: So, what about you? How are YOU feeling with this change in health? A diagnosis pushes us to examine our lives differently; our past, present and future. It brings up halting emotions like fear and guilt. It can be used as a positive push to make the changes we can to live as healthfully as is possible. It’s most important to check in with yourself, becoming deeply aware of what you are feeling and why, what your expectations were and are now and perhaps how the information was shared or unintentionally twisted by the listener.
PAUSE: With monumental (or even minimal) changes and challenges in life, we always recommend a pause to ponder, consider and bring to clarity what your mind and body are telling you. Rushing to talk to others doesn’t give you the necessary time to deeply understand a diagnosis, care plan or next steps. The pause is additionally a time to assess the risk of disclosure and to contemplate letting people in to your sacred circle. As you reset for forthcoming conversations, focus on three ‘whens’: share when you are ready, when you are feeling well, and when sharing serves a purpose. Leading with these intentions arranges your words of disclosure and how you receive the thoughts of those around you.
“Walking a mile in someone else’s shoes isn’t so much about the walk or the shoes; it’s to be able to think like they think, feel what they feel, and understand why they are who and where they are. Every step is about empathy.” ~ Toni Sorenson
TEST THE WATERS: When you don’t know how you feel, putting the words out there with a trusted friend, can be simply that; an opportunity to sort out the what and why with assurance that the information will be considered with confidence and care. This one conversation can be rich with cues and words of how you will share your diagnosis with adult children, friends and extended family.
CONSIDER TIMING: Unfortunately, timing is an important consideration when sharing this information. If you switch a conversation to something serious in the midst of a busy time or during an enjoyable activity, the listener isn’t always prepared to deeply listen or respond. Ask for a quiet time to talk or for the listener to circle back at a later time. In doing so, each person feels that they are honoring the other.
REQUEST PRIVACY: Consider and ask for discretion and confidentiality. News travels quickly, making anonymity scarce.
WHAT TO SHARE & WHAT TO KEEP: You don’t need to share everything or over explain yourself; especially when others are giving you unwarranted advice on a direction you should take. So often the people closest to us want to fix problems in order to help us feel better and bring a sense of order to the unknown. When people under- or over-react, our nice selves should interpret that as them trying and guessing as to how you might feel and what you might need. It’s clarifying to say what your level of concern or worry is at this moment.
MOVING FORWARD: When you share a deep problem with someone, they need some information about the situation itself AND how you feel about it. Giving people indicators gives them information on both how and when to respond. Making a big deal or a little deal is something that needs to be confirmed.
“One day in summer Frog was not feeling well. Toad said, ‘Frog, you are looking quite green.’ ‘But I always look green,’ said Frog. ‘I am a frog.’ ‘Today you look very green even for a frog,’ said Toad.” ~Frog and Toad are Friends, Arnold Lobel
Your family and friends are accustomed to you being a strong, vital, healthy person. This adjustment requires time, patience, vulnerability and humor – with a dash of deep honesty- in order to live fully with whatever a diagnosis may mean for your future.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
