Dear style & substance,
I was speaking to a friend about raising sons and she referred to avoiding toxic masculinity. Not really knowing what that was, I changed the subject, but now am hearing the term more frequently. It sounds like a taboo term to me, can you shed some light?
‘Toxic masculinity’ does sound taboo. It is not a new phenomenon; what once was termed machismo or misogynistic, simply has a new name. Perhaps the #MeToo movement has spurred a refreshing dialogue once confined to more narrow discussions. Before anyone gets carried away or shut down by this terminology, it does NOT mean that men are inherently toxic. It means that family or societal culture may condition boys to believe that men do not cry or express emotion, that men are the primary breadwinners, that they must be physically strong and dominate in most situations. This minimization of male roles narrows the gender definition or role for each of us. When the expression of an individual is based on a cultural prescription, the full expression of our humanity is lost. Each of us are unique beings and how we interpret gender reinforces that.
Living within the confines of gender bias is a hard act to live up to and can lead to a lifetime of mental and physical confusion and distress. Poor self-image and inadequacy are the light outcomes, power inequities, bullying and violence are more extreme results.
Let’s flip the script to say that there may be ‘toxic femininity’ as well. What would that look like? Would it be equally limiting, confining and predictable? What if you are female and don’t conform to what family or society has defined, you don’t ‘fit’ within the norms? Being loved, valued, or accepted may feel unobtainable. Or you may be viewed as ‘too much’: too loud rather than assertive, too aggressive rather than strong, too girly to be taken seriously.
To me the definition of true masculinity — and femininity, too – is being able to lay in your own skin comfortably. ~ Vincent D’Onofrio
As parents, grandparents, mentors, and citizens of the world, it is our responsibility to breathe freedom, uniqueness, approval and appreciation into all children. With no expectation or confines, children can develop and grow into their authentic selves. What messages are we sending by what we judge, say and do? Flipping that script starts subtly and gains momentum with practice.
If we wish for adults to have emotional sensitivity, a sense of confidence, a feeling of ease in their own skin, an acceptance of others without criticism or judgement,
then we demonstrate these things from birth.
• DON’T compare, DO celebrate: talk of what IS rather than what ISN’T.
• Understand yourself enough to speak of your own struggles, not to impose them on others. Knowing who you are takes an investment in what and why you believe what you do. It speaks for itself; you become a better listener, communicator, parent and friend. Vulnerability and authenticity are the biggest strengths in any relationship.
• Do not tolerate intolerance. Being an ally means stepping up. An ally defends, accepts, and educates with gentle yet fierce truth.
• Leave behind judgment and lead with curiosity: we may not understand a person’s dress, style, pronouns, or choices; however, when we encounter something we do not understand, asking questions and seeking knowledge replaces toxicity with acceptance.
• Begin small by challenging a toxic ‘truth’ of your own. Replacing should with a whole different possibility.
• Embrace the thought that more understanding leads to love; more equality, more hope, more humanity, more pride, more acceptance, more love.
“We have so much room for improvement. Every aspect of our lives must be subjected to an inventory of how we are taking responsibility.” ~Nancy Pelosi
As we encounter new ideas and ways of being, we should encourage each other to choose what is RIGHT over what is COMFORTABLE. Tolerance is often not an easy state of grace – tolerance requires us to shift perspective and check our egos. By accepting that change is imminent, we can place ourselves in a position of growth rather than ultimatum.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.