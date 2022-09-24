Dear style & substance,
Recently I overheard a conversation I found intriguing – a woman in line in front of me was buying a book. She and the clerk were having a conversation about self-doubt – she said she had given it up when she turned 50. Unfortunately, I missed the most important part – how did she stop doubting herself? and how can I?
“Comparison is the thief of joy.”
This quote has been attributed to many accomplished people – Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, C.S. Lewis, Dwight Edwards, Ray Cummings, and the ever prolific Anonymous. So many thinkers and writers have used some variation of this theme because the sentiment is true and universal. We come into this world as pure light and possibility and then life happens. The way out of self-doubt is to reconnect with our divine light, to remind ourselves that we are good. Regardless of mistakes or short comings, we can find our way back to wholeness, contentment, and peace.
Self-doubt can also manifest as apprehension, confinement, dimishment and insecurity. In the turning toward your ‘light’ you will find your unique positive parts of self-; assurance, confidence and trust. Understand that when we doubt ourselves and put words of doubt out there, others begin to doubt us too and may not offer the words of encouragement we are seeking. This cycle, with thought and time, can be broken.
Giving up self-doubt is an inside job. Lay a new foundation or firm up your past strong base by:
Clarifying what you value. Align your actions with what you hold most important. Self-doubt is the space between what we think and what we do or say. Your ideal thoughts and personal values become your words which become your actions. Congruence of thoughts and deeds help build this foundation from which to flourish.
Listening to but not firmly believing your inner voice. Your inner voice simply informs you. Take the good words and let the bad run out of steam. What we feed, by giving attention and energy, grows. Know and accept your faults along with your strengths. Knowing what you do well, asking for help when needed or admitting where you struggle silences the negative. When you silence the critical self, the cheerleader emerges, and you find your swagger or strut.
Focusing and energizing. Living with confidence takes courage. Being courageous does not necessarily mean we are loud, boastful or aggressive. Courage takes many forms; speaking our truth, standing up for others, or trying something new when all indicators point to DON’T! We speak or try anyway.
Acting/risking vs. thinking. Living with self-assurance not only takes energy and focus, it takes action. Self-doubt can easily shut us down when we want to try something new or different. Worry and fear can immobilize us and cause us to procrastinate or stop altogether. 100% thinking is not necessary here – enter into a new endeavor with an intentional plan but being careful not to overthink – the enemy of action.
Embracing and cultivating with curiosity and a growth mind set. Accept that you do not know everything. A growth mindset frees us up from perfection and unrealistic standards. Being open to new ideas about the world and about ourselves allows us to reflect on what we know and what we want to learn and become.
Quitting comparisons. Others can be inspirations and role models. Turn comparisons from self-evaluation to self-improvement. Trying things on without intimidation, ranking or self-judgement will lead to a better sense of self.
Fostering personal accountability. When the world or your inner critic slams you, listen. Being accountable for your accomplishments as well as your failures builds honesty, resourcefulness and resiliency. Self-doubt grows when we do not accurately assess what other’s say about us – discernment allows us to reflect on other’s points of view while keeping what rings true and disregarding comments that are not accurate.
Exposing the bully (who could even be you, bullying yourself!). When you are being made to feel less than, turn toward more. Shake it off and be informed that some people and their own self-doubts are sending you the wrong message. “Let’s get outta here!” is a good mantra for those bullying moments.
After exercising these ideas, fill in self-doubt with remembering past achievements and the new, small steps you are taking. Give credit where credit is due. Doing one thing every day that you do not regret – something a little bit hard or requires attention and effort — continues to build on this new foundation.
Always seeking validation from the outside can rob you of truth. Finding validation from within, listening to and believing in your now centered and realistic self-supporter will bring you to joy and confidence.
“Be like the river encountering a rock — flow with grace around any obstacle.”
~Scott Shaw
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
