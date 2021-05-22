Dear style & substance,
I am 65, getting old and am finding aging to be so preoccupying and difficult. Why are a lot of my peers enjoying older age while I am finding it a threat? Can you speak to this?
When practicing an especially difficult pose in yoga, a favorite instructor, Luis, would encourage us by saying, “Smile, remember it’s not that serious, but it is fatal.” A bittersweet reminder of our existential journey. Aging is inescapable, the attitude in which we embrace the experience is what we have to work with and explore.
Each decade of life is designed to challenge and teach us things to be both enjoyed and honored. In our 20s we are energized to experiment in education and career paths, learn and devour our first freedoms for adventure and make and live with our own choices. Our 30s bring us a strong awareness of who we are as adults, what our values are and how to put those to use in the world perhaps in our work, building a family or making and maintaining long term relationships. The 40s are a conscious time of using the wisdom we have gathered and seeing much of our hard work come to fruition. We are less fearful and trust our decision-making capability to guide others and accept deep responsibility. The 50s and 60s can be a time to explore newfound freedom or reinvent ourselves with energy and enthusiasm. We have most likely completed decades long tasks of careers and raising children and may be enjoying the security and satisfaction that these accomplishments have created. The 70s, 80s and beyond can be a period of deep reflection and giving of yourself to others. Modern medicine and the advances of modern life have allowed many of us to live longer and healthier lives. Any day is a good day to begin engaging body, mind, and spirit in meaningful ways. The last part of our life journey can have great meaning if we embrace and share the lessons we have learned.
One perspective on maturing is to think of life in chapters or acts; we believe that you are asking how to put the regrets of what you may not have accomplished aside in order to plan for and truly enjoy this present time, ‘Act 3’. Rather than thinking of aging as an end point, why not reorient to the perspective of life as a journey with new paths and different directions.
Another perspective could follow the rhythms of nature from a 5,000-year-old Chinese philosophy. Asian physicians proposed that five elements composed the universe and highly influenced human emotions and health. In understanding their interpretation of these elements; water, wood, fire, earth, and metal, perhaps we can use them to guide our aging with a balance of grace and whimsy. You may highly identify with one as having guided you to the present. We suggest that you embrace and harness a new element to take you in unexplored directions.
Water: Water people dive deep into life. They do not hurry, rather they use all of their senses to experience and savor the moment. They hear the rain, smell the wet earth and see the droplets as they roll off the leaves and splash into puddles. Taking in everything around them, they have unique perspectives, inspiring ideas and yearn for partnership to bring concepts into action.
Wood: Woods are fearless and action oriented. They can see the big picture, brainstorm solutions, and unapologetically seek change. They are independent, fair-minded, and seek justice. However, in their great persistence they do enjoy a tussle and may not always be in tune with hurt feelings or someone else’s opinion.
Fire: Fires are vibrant, an energy shift can be felt when they arrive. They are passionate and lively, drawing people to them, but do not like to get stuck in boredom or predictability. Although they are loyal and dedicated, they may leave people or projects behind when the novelty wears off and the labor becomes more intense.
Earth: Earths are the messengers of compassion and caring. They pour love and care into children, animals and people in need. In nurturing others, they are generous and deeply desire love in return. Change or risk can be tough for Earths and in not wanting anyone to feel bad or dislike them, they often say what they think people want to hear.
Metal: Metals are the masters of meeting life head on. They do not get too ruffled by the inevitable ups and downs. In seeking enlightenment and fulfillment, they may move on from relationships that don’t support their path. Detachment may be their greatest deficit.
One advantage of aging is dropping the pretense of what others think or expect of us. Through your new understanding of these elements, add what enhances and drop what diminishes the quality of your emotional and physical life.
‘A beautiful face will age and a perfect body will change, but a beautiful soul will always be a beautiful soul.’ ~Anonymous
That beautiful soul is created by embracing life’s sorrow and joy, love and loss, heartbreak and awe. Let wisdom and happiness win. Someone in this world needs what you have to offer. Go and find them.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.