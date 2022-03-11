Dear style & substance,
I am a shy person and really struggle with friendly chit-chat. In fact, I struggle with adult conversation. I long to have close friendships with other women but seem to lack the ease with which people effortlessly chat. Even sitting at a sporting event causes me unease. Do you have some advice?
Even those who seem to be “oh-so conversational and carefree” can also struggle with social situations. You are not alone in navigating the fine art of connecting with others; communication is a skill, and like any other skill, practice leads to improvement.
Being shy can be an additional stressor in communication. Our advice: reframe your definition of shyness – instead of thinking of it as an affliction or negative quality, think of shyness as being a bit mysterious. Your confidence will grow once you reset your mind to approach your surroundings and others from an attitude of strength.
There is much to embrace from your quieter demeanor. You present as thoughtful rather than impulsive. Your outward appearance is probably one of being calm and even keeled. Your stillness may draw others to you as a trustworthy keeper of secrets. There is great power in listening more and speaking less.
An excellent strategy to use in any social setting is to introduce yourself and ask the listener about themself. If talking about yourself is uncomfortable, focusing on your listener will make them feel interesting and it’s an easy way to find commonalities, naturally leading to connection and friendship. Body language can speak just as loudly as words; smile as you greet, lean in to listen and nod to acknowledge.
Some people have lived and worked in the same place forever, so they have established friends and may not realize that they are exclusive. It may not occur to them to say ‘hello’ to a newcomer. Although uncomfortable, it might be your role to say hello as you join and begin to take it all in. It is very valuable to your long-term well-being to ease into the social scene. Be your genuine self and upbeat if that feels right to you - most people respond positively to positive people. By not making this initial move, others may think you are stand-offish rather than contemplative.
Attending large meetings or events can also make you feel like an outsider. Offering to help naturally leads to conversation and connection. You can assist at an event you are attending for your children or join a work group or action committee within an organization. A church, civic organization or school can give you the forum to make friends while doing and accomplishing something. This strategy is especially good for more reserved people, as everyone needs to participate to accomplish a goal and there can be a lot of camaraderie in that. Join a group that is meaningful to you – this sounds like common sense, but this will give you more confidence to share your thoughts, ideas, and passions.
What you are thinking about, what is on your mind, is probably quite universal. The best conversations we have stream from a thought that someone is daring enough to raise. We all like to get behind a good cause or laugh and poke humor at funny situations. When you surround yourself with like-minded people you will find that your shyness begins to fade away as you gain comfort and confidence. Make no mistake, this is a skill and requires practice with starts and stops, successes and flops. Small steps will lead you to a fulfilling social life.
A few simple tips to review as you head into conversation:
• Watch for the observers and align with them, they see things others may miss.
• Use your analytical skills more fully, be smart and savvy.
• Give and accept compliments with ease, allow connections to occur.
• Stop labeling encounters as good or bad – be genuine, be caring, be in the moment.
• Believe that your deepest anxieties are common to us all. Everyone has had their share of struggles, disappointments, and setbacks. Cultivating a growth mindset and a resilient spirit leads to a more positive outlook despite difficulties. You can create this attitude by focusing more on what you are rather than what you are not.
“We are all ordinary. We are all boring. We are all spectacular. We are all shy. We are all bold. We are all heroes. We are all helpless. It just depends on the day.” ~Brad Meltzer
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
