Dear style & substance,
Lately I have been faced with some hard conversations that I have felt unprepared for and have ended up really letting other people and myself down. One had to do with a play date that got too rough and someone got hurt and the other had to do with an acquaintance’s spouse being put on comfort care. I feel like I need some guidance on how to approach these hard topics.
Your recent experiences ranged from young precociousness to long term relationships that will result in untimely loss. The human experience is hard – life offers us many opportunities for great love and connection, but also moments of misunderstanding and longing that can lead to words unspoken and actions not taken. Something goes awry and we are left feeling a bit undone.
How we handle these interactions and corrections can highly affect our relationships and our future friendships. Whether you are right or wrong is often inconsequential in these situations – the goal is reconciliation leading to deeper understanding. Getting to this point is not always as difficult as we may anticipate – moving forward with gentle consideration, for yourself and others, is a good place to start.
We have all said what we consider the wrong words when faced with tough circumstances. Immediate responses do not always come out in the most thoughtful or caring manner. Having a plan for how to speak more empathetically and compassionately for the future is what you are seeking. In all situations we recommend entering in without blame and with emotional awareness about what other feelings or past wounds may be influencing your and their responses.
Some situations can be handled with quick compassion, you did not say enough or did not have the right words with your acquaintance – this is an opportunity to call her or write her a note to acknowledge that you care more than what your initial response may have inferred. ‘I was so glad to see you yesterday and know that I didn’t express my true concern for you’ is a great opener to a deeper conversation.
Strong emotion and opposing opinions play a part in bigger conflicts. Stakes are high because we care about the other person. Circle back to the event and your missteps: avoiding or skirting around the obvious is a breeding ground for contempt and further misunderstanding.
We have created some steps for difficult conversations with a little assistance from Judy Ringer, founder of Power & Presence Training.
Inquiry or Exploration
Begin with an open attitude to gather information through listening and observation. Tone and body language will clue you in on their big picture. In listening more than you speak, you will also ‘hear’ what is left unsaid.
Accountability
There are two sides to every story. It’s important to acknowledge their narrative, whether you agree or disagree. Acknowledging your own feelings, distractions and actions provides your narrative as you debrief with the other person. You may offer an apology for what you said or did that fell short. In sorting out and seeing the differences, you can make a list of the issues, words or actions that were hard to receive as you both work toward resolution.
Problem-Solving, Brainstorming and Comic Relief
This is the time of supportive action – how do you help, change, evolve or simply move forward? Ideas for solutions are useful here. In the case of a playdate gone wrong, once sorted, laughter may be the best medicine. Having a plan for next time and briefing your own children ahead is a good step toward peaceful play. When everyone knows the rules, it is possible to by-pass trouble spots before they explode. This applies to adults too, being compassionate about what upsets others helps us to by-pass hurt feelings.
Be brave in applying the words of Linda Lambert, “One good conversation can shift the direction of change forever.”
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.