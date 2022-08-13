Dear style & substance,
My husband and I are expecting our first baby, which was a surprise. We have not really worked out dealing with my family when it comes to a baby, we can barely deal with them ourselves. I grew up with a lot of alcohol use, language and behavior that are not what we wish for our own child. We both have trouble saying no. How do we protect our baby from all this bad stuff?
Congratulations! What a thrilling new chapter for you both. To plan, strategize, and realize obstacles is how you will get off to a good start. We would like to address your question by discussing boundaries, which are important in any relationship. Boundaries are having the knowledge first and then the courage to speak about what we wish for ourselves and how others can plug into those wishes to support and encourage us with the least amount of emotional and behavioral risk.
‘Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious and you get to decide how you use them. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept. ~ Anna Taylor
Contrary to setting boundaries, we can easily become conflict-averse and be chronic people pleasers. Why? Our childhood did not teach us that it is healthy to set boundaries, we would rather suffer than ‘hurt’ someone by saying no, or we fear a loss of relationship. Growing up in a family where boundaries were not set or respected does not mean you cannot create them now – setting boundaries is a skill you acquire through consistent practice. Remember, you are not helpless or stuck, you have the power to create change.
To begin, think about what you lovingly DO want rather than what you fearfully DON’T want. What is it that you both wish for this child? What will the environment feel like? What safety and scheduling measures are you considering? Your answers become your healthy boundaries.
A healthy family should respond with OKAY; we can do that, we can help with that. Obviously, all parents do things a bit differently; whether your families 100% agree with your requests should be respected as you and your husband are the deciders for your child. You are hoping that they can provide love and support to your family – by setting clear understandings/boundaries, your hope turns to action – your consistent behavior will be the foundation for your relationships.
So how do you make this happen? As you enter this evolving process, try to stay clear of assumptions that you have of your partner, his family and your own family. Can it be done without hurting feelings or making judgements? Not speaking up will undoubtedly cause heartache for you and your husband. You are ultimately seeking to build a better life and healthier, lasting relationships with your entire family. The more love you can build for this child, the richer their life will be.
Begin with talking about your own experiences; what you feel would be good to incorporate and what you’d rather set aside. Writing things down in separate reflections could help enormously when you share with each other. Think about words and actions that have brought either positive or negative emotions. Bring in what you are seeing in other families that reflects love and commitment. The baby will certainly bring surprises as well and you may need to adapt and flex with the changes.
Consistency: With both sides of the family is immensely important. You can present your desires in phases, starting with how you will bond with the baby and in some simple guidelines for the birth and the first few days. This moves into feeding and sleep schedules and what will sincerely help.
Stand in solidarity: With these conversations it is important to represent a united front; no cracks for manipulation or subtle changes made by family members. Have a plan to respond together.
Focus on the good: Say thank you often, this reinforces the efforts and love.
Model maturity: Keep emotion out when offenses come up. If you have said no alcohol or bad language, then remove yourselves with swift dignity if it occurs.
Compromise? Once you get the hang of things, you may become more permissive in your wishes. That’s okay, better to start strict and loosen up.
‘Stop asking why they keep doing it and start asking why you keep allowing it.’ ~ Unknown (because this is hard to do!)
New families are the best. You have the power to create the life you want to live; you are not bound by your past, nor does it need to define who you are today. Take from the past those things that work for you and say goodbye to what is no longer needed or wanted. Blessings and joy to you as you begin the amazing journey of creating a family.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
