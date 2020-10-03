Dear style & substance,
My dad died a year ago and we ended on a bad note. He had changed due to illness and bitterness and ever since I have only felt mad rather than sad. I’m not sure that he ever said I was a good son. I’d like to remember him with compassion but can’t seem to get there. How do others do this?
We see this question as two-fold. How do you remember your dad with love and how do you carry on with grace and kindness, without the bitterness that permeates your grief and remembrance?
We’d like to begin with a lesson learned from Sally’s life: My brother died of alcoholism 16 years ago. Although he was one of my most beloved people; so much fun, so loving, sensitive and committed to his family, when he was drinking, he scared me. He put me in some tough positions; trying to help him navigate care and alcohol related problems while trying to protect our kids from the worst behavior and dangerous days.
As our youngest son grew up, he was so much like my brother, that this scared me too. Would he become an alcoholic, would it be a repeat of what had happened to my brother? At some point, I made a shift in my heart and mind to recognize that what I loved about my brother, his best traits, were what I loved about our son. I could recognize all of the good and beauty in him and let the distressing memories rest. I could celebrate all that was good in my brother and all that our son had inherited.
You have actually started on your journey of forgiveness by acknowledging the negative emotions you had at the end of your dad’s life. It sounds like you hung in there during some tough times while he was alive. Recognize and acknowledge this strength, this will be a source of healing as you navigate your way forward.
We all need to take responsibility for our own lives; choices made, words spoken and actions taken. Your dad may not have had that capability during his life or at life’s end. A wise student once said to me, Michele, “you cannot get mad at people for what they do not know”.
When we have been damaged or hurt by those who should love and care for us most, we are focused on what was wrong rather than what was right. If you can start from a place of your dad doing the best he could with what was happening, then you may see this differently. Our parents had pressures and hardships that we may never know of, but they somehow persisted through life. Did he have a strong work ethic, a love of nature, a silly sense of humor, a quiet thoughtfulness?
You can continue healing by clarifying the good traits in your dad and letting go of the less desirable. From your question, we sense that bitterness is not something you would like to live with or pass on to others in your life. It sounds like you needed words of gratitude and appreciation for the way that you sacrificed and ushered him into the next life. He didn’t voice the words you needed, but did he possibly tell others what you were doing for him or did he demonstrate his love through his touch or eyes? Are there any memories of him where he was at his best – something for you to cherish and reconcile?
Grieve and forgive with intention. Set aside time and space to review the pain and, more importantly, create a ‘best trait legacy’ to reflect on your father’s good qualities.
Calmly revisit what it was about your dad that hurt you, be extensive, if needed. Think about your childhood and adulthood relationship and bring forth a few qualities that you’d like to let go of. Say them out loud to a trusted friend. You will find compassion in this sharing, as we can all relate.
Thank your father as an act of forgiveness, acknowledge what you are because he was your dad.
Set these emotions aside in a ‘box’ or ‘place’ to warn and inform you. By speaking them aloud they will lose some of their power to haunt, control or continue to damage you.
Visit what was good in him, even subtleties, that you would like to celebrate and multiply. Speak of these as well. This process brings to the forefront a legacy essence to provide a new inheritance for both you and your children.
Have you ever uttered, ‘Is this the story of my life?” We all have powerful stories. The story of your life is just that, your story. Until you decide to change the story, you could easily repeat the story your father began. While you cannot erase the past, you can write a rewarding middle and a fulfilling end. Sign your story with light and love.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
