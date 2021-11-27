Dear style & substance,
I just finished reading the novel “Rich and Pretty.” At first it felt like a light read but then it got me thinking about labels and status - is this what it really all comes down to?
No, this is what it all comes down to; to ask the question, how do I shine in the world? Our purpose, our drive, our reason for being – is often predicated on the measurement of ourselves compared to perceived expectations.
Deciding what IS important is where the answers lie. The Rolling Stones, from a male perspective, sing ‘Am I hard enough? Am I rough enough? Am I rich enough? I’m not too blind to see.’ Wallace Simpson, former Duchess of Windsor, is remembered for saying, ‘You can never be too rich or too thin.’ Whether endearing, heartfelt, or self-indulgent, it seems they simply are exposing the superficialities of how we evaluate ourselves and how we choose relationships and friends.
To say that the qualities of wealth and beauty do not define and separate people is naive and ignores the realities of culture and biology. As humans, we are wired to seek, find, and appreciate beauty. Seeking and recognizing beauty is a visceral emotion/experience; and one which triggers a series of reactions akin to curiosity. Emily Dickinson wrote, “beauty is not caused, it is.” Interpreting the role of beauty as a bridge to deeper connections or as a superficial judgment of worth is uniquely our own.
Much like taking the short view of beauty, we can also lose our way in our relationship with wealth. Wealth in our culture is often associated with money and those things money can buy. The myth of money is that more can insulate us from harm or hardship. While this is true to some extent, the drive for individual wealth has led to a few having the most while much of the world struggles to live.
Seneca, a Stoic philosopher born in 4 BC wrote “It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor.” Seneca, a rich and powerful man in his time, illustrated the never-ending pursuit of finding the answer to the question of when is enough, enough?
We would like to expand, rethink, rewrite, modify, and alter how we appraise ourselves and others, cracking open our society-imposed perceptions in seeking what truly IS important. Add smart, funny, good, and humble to the short list and we believe that might add to everyone’s perspective.
RICH: Are you rich in money, rich in family, rich in opportunity, rich in blessings? Can we see rich outside of wealth? When we have enough, we should want others to have enough too. That is where the treasure of richness lies. Kahlil Gibran writes, “Money is like love; it kills slowly and painfully the one who withholds it and enlivens the other who turns it on his fellow man.”
PRETTY: There is pretty and then there is beautiful; both defined by the eye of the beholder. Pretty may be the teaser on the outside, the spark of curiosity. Beauty is accentuated by embracing, appreciating, and loving the imperfections.
SMART: There are quite a few types of smart; street smart, practical smart, book smart, hands-on smart. When shared and combined, they all contribute to making things happen for a better world.
FUNNY: Whether being quick witted, lighthearted, sharing a funny story, or poking fun at yourself, humor is a disarming quality and a great equalizer and connector of all. Used in the right context, it lifts spirits and shines sunshine into our darkness.
GOOD: Being ‘good’ is a collection of qualities; gentleness, kindness, thoughtfulness, respect, positivity. When we are good to ourselves, we are much more generous with others.
HUMBLE: Humility is the key. Without humility, these qualities fall flat with an underlying agenda or motivation that doesn’t speak of authenticity.
Ending each day, we can ask ourselves how we honored and shared our resources – beauty, time, money, intelligence, and kindness. This speaks to our purpose, our reason for being in the world and present in our own lives.
“It doesn’t matter about money; having it, not having it. Or having clothes, or not having them. You’re still left alone with yourself in the end.”
~Billy Idol
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
