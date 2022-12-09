Dear style & substance,
Optimistic and confident are two words that most people use to describe me; however, I recently made a big mistake at work and I am feeling completely untethered. I do not know what to do, I cannot answer what is next. I have taken accountability for my actions, but I cannot seem to find the nerve to get back to where I was. My hope is you can give me some guidance and words of encouragement to help me figure out what to do.
You have taken the first and most important step: personal responsibility. For many of us our work/career defines much of who we are. When we fail in some way it often feels as though our very essence and purpose is in question. Your situation brought to mind a very famous quote of Maya Angelou:
“Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”
Accepting responsibility for your error opens the door to humility. Coming from this vulnerable place allows for growth if you are willing to return to what is often referred to in yoga as the beginner mind.
The beginner mind can bring you back to when you started your career, where some of your co-workers may currently be. Perhaps this initial period allowed you to listen more intently, to absorb knowledge from others, or to set realistic expectations of your own performance.
Returning to your foundation may allow for deeper exploration of why you made the mistake you made. Were you rushing? Were you speaking more than you were listening? Did you make assumptions? Did you overlook a significant detail? Was your ego in the way of sound judgment? Going back to practicing the basics of your profession may allow you to rebuild your foundation.
Nagging feelings from making a mistake or not righting a wrong should be listened to. There are many approaches to take when recovering from a mistake: on one end there is the ‘let it go’ mentality while another approach is to dig deep to analyze, anguish and make amends. The later, minus the anguish, is what keeps us in good relationship with ourselves and others while fostering continued growth.
We return to a state of grace when we strive for listening and discerning, then acting. By reaching out to those affected by your misstep, you assure them of your awareness and eagerness to correct it. Redefining values can help to create a new path, forgive ourselves and be clearly accountable to others.
You can continue this exercise in reconnection by developing or returning to your core personal and professional values. An exercise we encourage begins by stating/writing what you believe you stand for, what is important to you, what you care about. Values are the beliefs that guide us in our individual lives.
We can begin to determine values from associating with the times we were happiest, most proud, most fulfilled. Perhaps they can be drawn from being fired up and angry about injustices or inspired and overwhelmed by beauty or kindness. We can learn from both the bitter and the sweet parts of our past experiences and the people we have looked up to or we hold in esteem.
Once values are discovered, they become priorities and guide decision making, particularly when under pressure or facing new challenges. With conscious values in place, we are quicker to right our wrongs and to be free from shame and guilt. If someone can take it away from you, then it isn’t a value. Testing your list helps it evolve to who you sincerely, truthfully are.
Sound personal values yield sound thoughts and sound thoughts yield sound actions. Peace of mind, feeling settled, is a beautiful outcome when these all align.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
