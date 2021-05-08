Dear style & substance,
A friend recently shared an observation that I found interesting but a little dark – she said that all relationships are built on some degree of manipulation. Do we really manipulate others, are we all being manipulated? Do we subconsciously act in ways that are dishonest to get what we want?
Before we can label manipulation as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, there are intentions and perceptions to consider. This may be where your friend’s assumption comes from. We all have agendas or motives. That doesn’t mean they have to be shady, but when we consider ourselves and our own outcomes above everyone else, this is when we begin to flirt with manipulation. In contrast, we can ‘manipulate’ toward friendlier, win-win outcomes by reading warning signs or cues from family and friends, steering the circumstances in a favorable direction for all.
When addressing manipulation, human behavior can be simply classified into two categories: overt and covert. Overt behaviors, visible and apparent, we can see and hear; words, movement and facial expressions. Covert behaviors, concealed or hidden, are those behaviors that go on inside us; processing information, imagining, and dreaming. In all of life’s situations we run both scripts and change and adapt to fit the needs of the moment. Manipulation reflects both. It presents as getting a desired outcome through subtle words or actions favoring the manipulator’s wants and needs. The sneaky part is when it is under the guise of being what is best for everyone.
Like many things in life, manipulation is a continuum – from skillfully adjusting to create a positive environment to the extreme of using power or deceit to gain control to demean or diminish another. From beneficial to harmful. From compassion and empathy to duplicity and false pretenses. Manipulation in the most extreme form is often called gaslighting. Gaslighting occurs when one person in a relationship manipulates the other into doubting their own reality and truth. It can begin with subtle words and actions and if left unchecked can turn into emotional abuse.
What does manipulation or gaslighting feel like?
You start second guessing yourself and begin to feel a sense of self-doubt. In a healthy relationship you can ask questions to feel understood and valued.
When you bring up a concern it is dismissed or you are told that you are over reacting. In a healthy relationship, your friend or partner would say, ‘I am so sorry, that wasn’t my intention’.
You are not permitted to express your point of view; getting interrupted, talked over or finding that the only way you can truly respond is through well thought out text or email. In a healthy relationship, listening and speaking are equally shared.
You find yourself hurt and told you shouldn’t be feeling that way. Accountability and validation on both sides for both words and actions are key in a good relationship.
Your partner or friend is deflecting responsibility from damaging actions or words and reminding you of past faults or unkept promises. Past actions that have been discussed and forgiven are not used as weapons in a healthy relationship.
Even when you put in great effort, you still feel unimportant or uncertain about the relationship. People in healthy relationships meet each other half way through compromise and acceptance. They appreciate the work and effort required by both sides.
‘By becoming self-aware, you gain ownership of reality; in becoming real, you become the master of both inner and outer life.’ ~Deepak Chopra
Perhaps your friend’s question resonated with you because you wonder about your capacity to control. The question offers you an opportunity to check in with your own behaviors. If you find yourself making excuses, frequently blaming others, telling lies to get out of sticky situations or invalidating the feelings or thoughts of others, you might be using manipulation to come out ahead. Some questions you can ask in correcting your actions, Am I being fair? Did I listen to their needs? Am I open to different ways of doing things? Own your mistakes as you become more aware. Apologizing and expressing regret are the healing olive branches for restoring relationships.
This new awareness offers the confidence and freedom to adjust and grow. Examining how you use your power in relationships can be an enlightening exercise and worthy of reflection.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
