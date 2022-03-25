Dear style & substance,
Recently my friend and I planned a day of x-country skiing and I feel that everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We rushed to get an early start and then were late anyway due to a flat tire. We left our lunch at the garage where we had the tire repaired, and I broke a ski. There were many more mishaps in between - in the end I was more exhausted than energized, discouraged, and ready for a long nap. How do you turn around a bad day?
We think you are having some good humor about this and recognize that these were small problems in the grand scheme of life. Interpreting it for all readers…what are some ways to avoid a spiral of negativity that leads to a bad day?
“I’m late, I’m late! For a very important date! No time to say ‘hello, goodbye,’ I’m late, I’m late, I’m late. ~ The White Rabbit, Alice in Wonderland
Rushing almost always makes us late. Hurrying about like squirrels at the end of fall can leave us feeling depleted before the day, good or bad, begins. Doing too much, trying to squeeze too much in, letting one negative experience change the day’s path or setting unrealistic goals are the main ingredients that make for a bad day.
Avoiding a bad day begins before it starts. The basics matter: getting good rest, exercising, and eating healthy food ground us both physically and emotionally. From this vantage point, we can develop a plan for the day that still may be challenging, yet realistic.
A thoughtful ritual to start the day is by doing a full body and mind scan. As you are leaving home, stepping outside, or beginning to move about ask yourself some questions such as; “How is my mind feeling today? Why? How is my body feeling today? Why? Your answers are simply your inner truths, considering the past, the present and how you will address or give energy to these emotional and physical sensations today. Look to yourself as the expert on being you by having personal knowledge of what is in your control and what is out of your control. Check in on your present vulnerabilities and strengths allowing them to create synergy for your day’s focus.
Coping can be much more amusing by having a ‘Make a Bad Day Better List’ and putting some belief into: “The day is what you make it, so why not make it a great one?” As you navigate your day, be sure to employ pre-emptive communication: do not fear saying yes, maybe or no as needed.
Our list includes:
• Build your week strategically: think of light and manageable vs. heavy and full and stagger your days accordingly. You are in control of your scheduling or possibly can voice an opinion about people getting the ‘optimal you’. If you say you cannot be prepared for something due to other obligations, people will usually be grateful that this is something to consider and honor with each other’s full plates.
• Take small breaks throughout the day to allow for movement, reflection and recalibration, acknowledging and working around the stress that may be accumulating.
• Get a grip/shake it off: An ‘I’m barely hanging on’ feeling might be reframed as a time to restrategize, which is a less emotional and more intentional orientation. Focus on what is going well, letting that lead and focus on what may need different energy, time and attention and see where you can revisit that.
• Think in a circular or scenic way rather than a straight line. This may be a visual to see other options: going around something or circling back when your day starts going sideways. This allows for laughter, lightness, innovation and perhaps glimpses of what might elude you when taking the straight path.
• Be emotionally proactive: do not ignore your surfacing feelings of anger, uncertainty and intolerance. Feeling these emotions is important, displaying them could make a day MUCH worse. Celebrate ‘wins’ that are alive with certainty and tolerance and use these as a reminder for yourself and others.
• Look for, appreciate and share the good parts; something sweet is always happening, you just need to get out of your way to see it.
• Do a few dreaded tasks each day; keeping ahead of the things that drag us down usually lifts us up!
• We will all have days that are more difficult than others; the sweet spot and tightrope is finding a way to cope before, during or after disaster strikes.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.