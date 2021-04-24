Dear style & substance,
I was called closed minded recently and as offended as I was, it made me start to wonder if they are right? Is that just something that happens with age?
Closed minded, by definition, means not willing to consider different ideas or opinions. A stronger definition is intolerance of the beliefs of others; inflexible, obstinate or rigid. There is fear involved in becoming more open minded and most challenging are setting anger aside, a willingness to accept being wrong and to intentionally listen and curiously question both yourself and others. Our belief systems begin early and can easily cement if we don’t stay actively learning and engaging with others. The good news is, with conscious work, open mindedness is achievable!
Age could contribute but we believe that regardless of age, spiritual belief, political persuasion, socioeconomic position or color of skin, we all have the ability to fluidly examine our biases and beliefs in an effort to understand (or at least hear out) an opposing or disconcerting point of view.
Being receptive and able to change our minds can become superpowers.
Open-minded people consider disagreement or conflict as a positive method to better understanding and creative solutions. When we are open to change and consistently exposing ourselves to fresh material, a magical process occurs in our brains called synaptic plasticity; generating fresh connections and allowing us to consider other methods, philosophies and lifestyles.
In her recently published book, “The Scout Mindset”, Julia Galef uses a military metaphor of soldiers and scouts to more deeply explain mindset and personal growth. (We don’t believe this is meant to be offensive to our military members.)
The solider mindset looks only for evidence to support their beliefs, seeing alternative ideas as threats that need to be eliminated. Admitting that you are wrong is considered to be defeat. In contrast, the scout mindset is an explorer, seeking to discover and find truth or new alternatives in order to come to new conclusions. A scout may pay more attention to those who disagree and in doing so, see changing their mind as a virtue rather than a weakness.
Revising and updating our belief system does not need to be immediate, it can happen over time through thought, respectful discussion and consideration. Belief systems originate from the thousands of moments we experience as we grow through life. The connections we make with and words we hear from family, friends, teachers, and strangers shape our world views, both positive and negative.
Our sense of belonging grows or diminishes with these small moments adding up to making us each unique. We have infinite capacity for growth and change in a lifetime, if we are brave enough to open our hearts and minds.
Dr. Reuven Fuerstein was an Educator and Clinical Psychologist. He worked in Israel with children who survived the Holocaust of World War II. He knew that these children suffered horrors that would affect generations to come if their worldview did not grow to include forgiveness. He said, “intelligence is not a static structure, but an open, dynamic system that can continue to develop throughout life”. He knew the power of remaining open minded, even in the face of great difficulties.
Understanding is not agreement; rather it is an invitation to seek a more peaceful relationship with others, when possible. If we all worked toward being more open minded, what would that look and feel like?
We’d be the first to listen rather than speak.
We’d think of intellectual tolerance and emotional humility as a continuum; beginning to consider the possibility of “maybe” rather than “no” and be open to a gentle shifting of more deep-rooted ideas from extreme to moderate.
We’d consider saying phrases like; “I was wrong.” or “I have changed my mind.” or “I am open to hearing your point of view.”
We’d try new things; foods, activities, people, or reading material. See what it brings to mind and don’t feel like it needs to be a thumbs up or down. Neutrality is a nice passageway toward open-mindedness.
When we felt discomfort, we’d check in with ourselves and ask simple questions to foster growth: Am I being hard-hearted or kind-hearted? Is my pride standing in the way of love? Am I so firm in my belief that I lack sympathy or compassion for others?
Do remember that there are exceptions when actions or beliefs are so hurtful, we cannot accept an idea or ideology. Belief systems that exclude, segregate, or demean lead to more hate, the opposite of open-minded thoughts and actions.
“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ~ Isaac Asimov
You may not be ready to abandon your views, however we hope this has encouraged you to lean in, listen more deeply and act incrementally in contributing to a brighter and better world.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
