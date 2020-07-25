Dear style & substance,
One effect of the pandemic is I find myself at loose ends. Maybe I would feel this way regardless of the shutting down of the world – I’m not sure. I used to feel motivated, organized, and accomplished, now I get to the end of my day and wonder what happened; did I accomplish anything? I often feel bored, for the first time in my life. Can you give me some words of wisdom on how to get back into my groove?
We looked up the origin of the phrase “at loose ends”; according to an internet source (so it must be true), the term is nautical – when sailors were at sea for long periods of time boredom and idleness could easily creep in. The captain of the ship would direct sailors to check the ends of rigging ropes to ensure nothing was loose.
We encourage you to start with the actions of the captain, look for something that is feeling loose in your life and focus on that as the impetus to move forward. Literally or figuratively, tie up that which is unfinished. This could be any task or project, large or small, that has been looming. Once finished, it should give you a sense of focus, accomplishment, and satisfaction.
Ironically, boredom is related to having physical or psychological energy but with no exciting place to direct it. Boredom, weariness and monotony indicate a lack of direction or clear purpose. The pandemic has certainly triggered these emotions as we are living in a state of uncertainty. Uncertainty leads to increased anxiety and depression – your past coping skills are not serving you well at this time. Would it be best to return to an old routine that had a structure and flow to your productivity, or would it be better to create something new? You will be choosing between secure and proven personal strategies versus a creative and less personally conventional methodology. A hybrid approach may be your best bet in achieving a fusion of old habits and new paths.
How do you get started in breaking this behavioral and/or emotion cycle? First, understand that your feelings can be observed and redirected. This subtle shift of awareness can change your thoughts and actions.
A typical cycle of procrastination is:
Feelings; I feel nervous, incapable >
Thoughts; I can’t do this, what is wrong with me?
Behavior; escape from the task, avoid what needs to get done.
Break it down personally by writing your own procrastination cycle; what are your feelings, what is your inner dialogue and how is your behavior following? In examining your cycle of avoidance or non-productivity, look for little breaks to sneak in a different emotion or action. Tiny sparks of energy and innovation can gain momentum from the most minute changes.
Then link what works with thoughts, feelings and activity.
• ACT on slight diversions of 5 to 10-minute activities or tasks. These can clear the head, take power away from the dread and trigger a creative thought or approach to that avoided task. Try not to get stuck on what used to work for you. Try yoga or a walk for 15 minutes and if it feels good, continue. Give yourself a way out, but most importantly, start putting yourself in the place of healthy possibility.
• THINK about roadblocks in a more concrete sense; too many people, too few people, too much time, too little time and free up/add or subtract what works for you. Dedicating yourself with words and time frames will help; ‘I need some space and less distraction to get this accomplished, how about if everyone clears out for an hour tomorrow?’
• UNDERSTAND that what used to be ‘valuable’ to you may have changed. Energy only builds with fulfillment and purpose.
• PERSIST with these new, little techniques that work and DISCARD those which don’t.
As with the sailors, life is one immense navigational process. Visualizing and orienting yourself to the ‘rising or setting suns’, ‘anchoring in’ or ‘setting sail to or from’ of what works or doesn’t will help you reconfigure burdensome obligations to free up unrealized dreams.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
