Dear style & substance,
Do some people just play dumb or act unaware so they don’t have to do anything? I am experiencing silence from people because my life circumstances have changed for the worse and am wondering what is up. Can you speak to this?
Many people do not know what to say, so they say nothing. They do not know what to do, so they do nothing. In times of trouble, people close to us can become frozen by indecision and worry. The dread of doing the wrong thing often outweighs making any attempt to show concern and love which could be ill-received. News we ‘hear on the street’ or ‘through the grapevine’ can’t necessarily be trusted as truth….so nice people don’t want to bring up or cause extra alarm or distress by mentioning it. As you are experiencing your tough circumstances, it sounds like the intensity of your isolation only grows the longer people remain silent.
Rachel Wilkerson Miller writes in the "The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People" that "showing up is the act of bearing witness to people's joy, pain, and true selves; it is validating their experiences; easing their load; and communicating that they are not alone in this life." As you shared with us, your life has shifted and this change is not positive. By acknowledging this difficult truth, you create an opportunity to recalibrate and find a new equilibrium. Much like a scale or seesaw, equilibrium requires others in your life to match your ‘weight.’ Fair or unfair, you may need to make the first move in order to receive the support you desire. You can begin this shift by changing the way you speak and act – by bravely naming the situation and your feelings, you invite people in your life to openly recognize your pain. You become the example of how to bring attention to and respond to each other’s hardship.
Your direct and honest assessment of your situation opens up the opportunity for real conversation and support. By harnessing negative energy and turning it into something positive and powerful you begin to build healing and resiliency. Shifting your expectations of others invites this newly sought equilibrium.
‘Be kind, for everyone you meet carries a great burden.’
~Richard Rosenblatt
Because you are so highly sensitive right now, you may find that others may be as well. We are all carrying the weight of life in different amounts on different days.
Seeking healing, you enter into a deeper sense of empathy for yourself and others. You can clearly state what you need with the understanding that those around you may not be able to give to you at this moment. To share your deepest distress with someone who doesn’t have the capacity to listen can worsen your emotional health.
Performing a quick energy calibration or alignment informs you whether sharing some innermost feelings is safe. Focus on sensing people’s receptiveness. Are they having problems of their own? Preoccupied or rushed? Able to truly focus and listen? Could you ask them for a little time in the near future to ‘sit and talk’? This request sets the seriousness and tone for them to be there for you, free from their own distractions. Using your intuition about how you would like to be cared for can be key in informing how you approach and care for the friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances in your life. Each relationship carries different levels of intimacy and expectation.
As you read this column, you surely are recognizing both sides of the equation. If you are wrestling with how to respond to a friend in need, you can always begin by taking a less risky route of sending a handwritten note or card by mail. This very personal communication shows that you care and want to connect in a meaningful way. It allows the receiver time and space to find a way to open up to your care and support. You might also offer genuine yet gentle concern by truly asking how someone is doing…"everything okay?" means and says more than the standard "how are you doing?" You are "sticking a toe in the water" to see if it’s a hot or a cold time to sincerely ask further. Their response tells you: "Now is the time" or "Please check back later."
In your seeking, practice the spiritual gift of grace through silence and reflection. Grace is being humble enough to forgive yourself and others, recognizing that we all fail and try again. Grace allows us to believe in and offer our best words and action to all people. As Chiam Potok said, “You can listen to silence and learn from it. It has a quality and a dimension all its own.”
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.