I am trying to teach my kids about service and really started to wonder, does anyone sacrifice or serve anymore? How do we teach this important life lesson?
Children learn from seeing and then doing. Sacrifice and service can be found in gestures both large and small. It is in these acts that we experience the truth of something greater than ourselves.
What is sacrifice? Originating from the Latin term sacrificium, to make holy: the root — sacer meaning to set apart from the secular or profane; and facere, to make. Sacrifice is the act of making something ordinary or worldly into something sacred.
What sacrifice or service means to us is giving time, energy and support to others in gratitude for all we have received. When we are true vessels of service, we pass on the love, healing and hope which others have taken the time and energy to give to us. Focusing on what is deep in our hearts, rather than from a place of ego or pride, is what turns sacrifice into service.
‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others.’
~Mahatma Gandhi
How do service and sacrifice inform our choices? As children grow, being of service can help them find their purpose in life and can redefine our own. Service is honoring a personal commitment for a better world by sharing our gifts, and perhaps a future vocation, with family, community, friends, and neighbors.
‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.’
~Muhammed Ali
What should sacrifice and service be? Are they self-serving, serving others or perhaps a combination of both? It is important to define it in order to demonstrate it. You may interpret service and sacrifice as heroism, patriotism or acts of saving others. These may not be as visible or have sadly lost importance in today’s culture. However; helping out, showing up and speaking up are ways to step back into embodying these essential moral principles. For children; compromise, giving in, being fair and sharing are the building blocks that lead to altruism and philanthropy.
‘Sometimes when you sacrifice something precious, you’re not really losing it.
You’re passing it on to someone else.’ ~Mitch Albom
Why do we sacrifice or serve? The impetus for sacrifice can be the disappointment in what is and the willingness to risk for a better outcome; for what is possible rather than continuing to settle. It requires persistence, passion, grit, heart, courage and determination; all good traits to instill in children. Sacrifice is often related to loss or giving up time, comforts, or even personal freedom for the good of others.
Talking about sacrifice means putting words to what you are doing, not to gain sympathy or praise, but for understanding. In a family it may be a parent working late or having two jobs to ensure that there is enough money to pay bills and feed everyone. Talking about and acting on priorities in your home leads children to understand how sacrifice and service are for everyone’s good. If we want a better world, then we begin by uplifting and caring for other’s needs in addition to or even before our own.
What can go wrong in sacrifice or service? Both can lead to discord in relationships; others may disagree with your cause or how you choose to serve. Sacrifice frequently entails the sharing of time and resources when others in our lives compromise in order to fulfill this purpose or mission. Often sacrifice and service call for a delay of immediate gratification for future benefit.
To help your children fend off the potential negatives of service, be prepared to be honest and direct about both the benefits and the losses of their choices.
Points to contemplate as we consider a life with more sacrifice and service:
• We sacrifice without the need for acknowledgement, reward or service in return.
• Becoming resentful or bitter completely undermines the sentiment of service.
• We recognize that sacrifice and service bring us the best mortal outcomes of love, connection and commitment.
• We should always honor our commitments but be able to say no when we absolutely need to.
• Sacrifice should be heartfelt, serving for what we believe in, not for what others are sacrificing.
• Don’t let your own service or sacrifice lead to the judgement or ranking of others.
In your question, we see that you are conscientious in giving your children a strong foundation. A beautiful touchstone, for teaching children love and reassurance, is a poem by Dorothy Law Nolte; if a child lives with tolerance, encouragement, and fairness, they learn confidence, patience and justice.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
