Dear style & substance,
I see my friends, myself included, really shifting roles in our lives. The problem is; we are now overly absorbed in the latest role of grandparent. In listening to us, our main discussion is about what our grandkids are doing, nothing else. I’m feeling like this is getting old, like us. Is this common, is there a way to change?
When we enter any new stage in our lives, the ‘honeymoon’ phase can be very encircling, exhilarating and novel; entering school, newlywed, parenthood, new career, retiring, change of location are all unique and unforgettable phases. Forgetting that we are multi-faceted selves can result in a boring and predictable narrative, a one-dimensional self.
Shenpa, an insight from the Tibetan Buddist tradition, is the word for attachment. It conveys that any original attachment or habit is associated with deep pleasure; however with too much of anything, positive feelings diminish and are replaced by inconvenience and imbalance. Some Buddhist equate shenpa with the charge we feel with sudden, intense emotion. There is a shadow to the lightness of our connections – our affection can become narrow in focus and that leads to the situation you and your friends are currently experiencing – absorption rather than mutual appreciation.
This ancient knowledge reminds us that recognition of a path that needs redirection or recalibration is both natural and resolvable.
Consider starring in the role of YOU; an authentic and diverse portfolio of all your experiences, strengths and flaws. This deep sense of self allows you to fully participate in all your roles of partner, parent, grandparent, co-worker, child, friend - begin to think more in terms of your roles as limitless rather than limiting. YOU are an interesting and vibrant person with much to share, give, and receive.
Honoring your authentic sense of self creates positive relationships with all the people in your life. Ignoring the many facets of your ‘self’ and your personality can ultimately have a negative impact on your sense of self-worth and your emotional well- being. Narrowing who we are and what we believe about our roles leads to that predictable narrative that saps energy and enthusiasm for your life.
If this rings true, examine how this shift began to happen? Did you let go of relationships or interests because you thought there was not enough room in your life? Life habits may have inhibited a dormant spontaneity that is waiting to be reinvigorated. How can you get back in the game?
Start by saying yes or no a little differently. Assess your investment of time spent with whom and reappropriate to have both balance and fulfillment through other interests in your life. We think it is a slight adjustment of your sails that can bring you into different waters of experience, sparking other interests to reformulate your full self.
Once you have more firmly redefined your sense of self and your interests, consider what you can do to align your life roles with your identity. Include your grandchildren in things that you can do together, introduce them to your life, your routines – when you are joyful, they will benefit from knowing you and learning from you.
Overindulging in or avoiding self might result in an endgame of nothing. When we enter new roles, very often we cast other hard-fought roles aside. Becoming a parent takes time and energy and easily can cast friends or work roles aside due to lack of time and energy. The same can be true of transitioning to the role of grandparent. Even the word ‘grandparent’ evokes images and definitions that may not be true for us – old, frail, not as important as I used to be, the list can go on until we do believe the hype. When you are with your friends, subtly shift the conversation to the things you are doing yourself or with your grandchildren, not solely the activities of the grandchild.
Growth should be happening through all times of our lives. Trying new things, receptively listening to others’ opinions, and spending time with different people may initially bring up some anxiety. Know that you are not past a time of being meaningful – the experiences you share and the love you give are of the highest value.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
