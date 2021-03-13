Dear style & substance,
A friend recently shared with me that she is getting divorced. This news caught me off guard. She then shared with me the reason for the divorce – she is a lesbian. We are in our late thirties and have known one another since high school and I have always known her as straight – she married a man. She told me she needed to live in her truth and that meant living openly as a lesbian. I respect her and her decision; but this situation made me think about the idea of living in our truth. How do we know when we are fooling ourselves?
There are many reasons why we ‘fool ourselves’. Those reasons are usually based on fear – fear of rejection, fear of hurting others, fear of looking foolish. We all want and crave acceptance and the fear of being rejected can be both paralyzing and powerful. There is a lot of risk involved when we decide to have our outside, what the world sees, truly reflect our inside, what we think, dream and innately are. When we decide to come out of whatever we have lived in or under, what no longer defines or suits us, it is through a process of self-acceptance and self-disclosure.
‘Unpacking’ the question might lead in many directions; living in and courageously speaking our truth, trusting people to honor and uphold our truth, or judgment and response without knowing someone’s personal narrative or cultural/emotional roots. In beginning, we advise empathy, curiosity and eventually kind questions whenever something deeply emotional is disclosed. This being her story, we also recommend that it is only hers to tell; that preserves the integrity and privacy that she guardedly desires.
Surely your acceptance of her honesty and truth are what led her to talk with you and share something from deep inside. Trust in ourselves and others is what keeps us from sharing our truths; self acceptance, self preservation and self disclosure all rest and rely on how people will respond and perhaps use or misuse our truths. Truth should make us strong and brave, but when exploited, leaves us vulnerable and weak.
In the Energy of Honesty, Madisyn Taylor writes, “We may feel that little untruths are harmless, but they can be like small cracks that weaken an overall structure over time.” Your friend may have tried to live up to expectations set by herself, her family, or even her culture. She may have believed, consciously or subconsciously, that living openly as a lesbian was unacceptable. Through self-reflection she may have discovered her truer self. Whatever her reasoning, a series of events led her to make a life altering and hopefully life affirming choice. The untruths she lived by for so long finally broke open and she is now free from the constraints of living a life outside of the one she truly seeks.
Self-acceptance is a lifelong, evolving journey; awareness of our own imperfections requires the compliment of recognizing that others have limitations and flaws too. When we have shame and confusion we are less likely to see that most people have also struggled and overcome life circumstances. Consciously listening and looking, without judgment, improves awareness. Once understood, self-disclosure becomes a possibility. How we share, what we share, and when we share are critical pieces for disclosure of truth to be both accepted and honored. Ask yourself what do I want as an outcome? Spilling some has much more safety than spilling all. Keeping it short gives more space for acceptance and leaves one less bare. In this social media oriented world, personal as opposed to public disclosure is how we find authentic sentiment and genuine acknowledgement.
Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony. ~Mahatma Gandhi
Will the truth make you ‘happy’? It may or it may be a steady work in progress. When we work toward living with truth as our guiding light, we free ourselves of the negative energy created by falsehood. Maintaining a façade is like paddling upstream, exhausting. Truth allows us to flow with the natural energy of the universe and frees us up to the joy of the ride.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
