Dear style & substance,
I am about to start a small business and many people are saying it’s an unrealistic idea. I don’t feel like explaining or convincing, what are some other options?
Starting a small business is exciting, creative and perhaps the fulfillment of a dream. So many things go into creating a successful business, but we believe willingness and attitude should be high priorities in your plan.
Naysayers are extremely hard to deal with, particularly when you are excited and don’t feel you need to prove anything to them. A small positive is that they could inform you of bumps in the business world of which you might not be aware. Our advice is to listen to some and take what is constructive and helpful in assisting with your plan. For the remaining others, click on ‘delete’. In your excitement, be cautious of with whom you share information as some people will use it for good and others may not.
Doing nothing can seem safe, but is it really? Inaction can lead to stagnation or can even make a bad situation worse. Growth comes from a place of possibility and the first step is to try – to risk. Usually, we want to or are willing to take a risk when we see a need or lack of something in ourselves or in our surroundings. Wanting something better leads to action; from conception to solution to invention. For you, this is starting your own business. You may have an artistic or culinary talent or have experienced enough in the working world to take what you’ve learned and improve quality, working conditions and enjoyment in the workplace. Trust yourself and have a plan of action. Knowing potential risks vs. rewards will be the foundation of your success.
With all of our columns, we intend to provide some framework and points of discussion for our readers to take and apply to lots of their life situations. We encourage you to twist it, discuss it, or plug it in to your conversations and life. That is how we find ‘our success’.
