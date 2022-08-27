Dear style & substance,
The expression, ‘It’s all about the timing,’ exasperates me. I always want to get it done now, my husband always wants to get it done later. Very often, I wait until ‘later’ and it never gets done. How do we get out of this long-term pattern without harm?
We all seem to be on different clocks and schedules, having our own unique daily intentions and expectations. Letting go of old perceptions and starting fresh, might be a piece to solving this universal household struggle. Since upkeep is always changing and flowing, why not move with it instead of against it.
We are guessing that synced up timing is nearly impossible in your home. Keeping up a house and family is time consuming but can also be rewarding and fulfilling when discussed and implemented with flexibility and compromise. Most couples or families must reassess and restructure as change and growth happen. Ideally, inevitable daily and weekly tasks can be handled proactively, leaving the reactive work to the pop up, unexpected needs that require both agile willingness and action. So, getting a plan to accomplish the inevitable may help with your ‘timing’.
Humor and playfulness are also keys in making a home a pleasant and productive place. Start with language, think communication before action. Word choice can create harmony or discord: laziness or slacking off might be referred to as restoring or gathering energy and avoidance might be spoken of as contemplation.
What should be considered when building a fair structure of time and duties? Listening to each other and to yourself during these negotiations could provide insight and self-awareness, keys to success. Use what works for you from our list of ideas:
Drop the traditional or family of origin roles. This is a free association exercise or remodel from what has not worked into what could. The possibility lies in less restrictions and a more creative attack. These roles may be ‘traditional’ in the sense that you fell into these roles, which are now habits. A conscious change of habit can increase accountability without placing blame.
List. Start with a daily, weekly and wish list to see what the home operating needs are. Each of you can create a list and compare results – you may be surprised by commonalities. The differences are where the work begins, and change occurs. You might include the answers to what you can live with and without: what needs to get done? Why? What if it doesn’t get done?
Time. Time is a valuable and limited resource, so it is important to put rest, recreation and social needs into your formula. If you cannot have some fun, having an organized home loses a lot of its value. Individual levels of spontaneity or need for planning also go into this equation. Our domestic ecosystem should rest on respect and the value we express for family and personal balance.
Energy. Thinking through your energy highs and lows may help with understanding how you each work, think and can best be productive. Where one of you would rather sit down when getting home from work, the other may need to get things done or have a time to recreate and clear their head.
Visible/acknowledged work vs. invisible/unacknowledged work; boiled down to time and talent. Where do you each need to spend time to earn a living and how is that structured between home and office? Find unique windows of opportunity to get stuff done most effectively. Discuss your week on Sunday and what needs doing or each day as it pops up. List family necessities and wishful thinking tasks and sign yourselves up. If the wishful thinking tasks are within grasp, it could be helpful to make some trades, work a little harder or more efficiently to see those projects begin and come to fruition.
Drudgery vs. tolerable. Figure who tolerates what and divide those tasks, share the drudgery jobs or stagger the days. Create a deck of ‘playing cards’ that is divided into groups labeled tolerable, mediocre and miserable and use them to assign or draw chores.
Consciousness and language used. Decide on how you will deal with unfinished work by helping or by asking, free from anger and accusation. This can be hard to do, however we all need grace and understanding. Accepting that this phase can be fraught with emotion may alleviate the tension and fights that ensue from unmet needs and undone chores.
Fairness? Revenge or resentment should be last on your emotional lists if you are both consciously working to get this right. Talk about what these emotions sound like when used in attack or defense, so they can be prevented from the onset.
Drop the score card. Quit being petty about the little things. Take out the trash or load the dishwasher when you can see that your partner is struggling. Acts of kindness are always appreciated, especially by those closest to us.
Divide or share, alone or together? Some rewards are better when shared, looking at the finished product together could go a long way! Decide together a reward once the workload has been accomplished.
Show gratitude. No buts added to the sentence, just a pure “thank you” will do. What began from a point of disagreement and frustration has the potential to bring you to a deeper place of understanding, mutual affection – and action.
