I work in an office, where I really like everyone, but have no privacy. We have a group of admin staff who all work in the same area. Some people talk a lot, I am mostly trying to keep up with work. I want to say something, but I am new and feel it would be taken wrong. What should I do?
You painted us a quick picture of what is going on in your work world. Not having enough personal space for a long period of time may result in many personal and professional pitfalls. It sounds like you wish to be inclusive and interactive but when it is imposed, it is distracting and prevents you from accomplishing your duties. This is a theme from which we can all learn how to respect others space and time in any environment.
In the best of times, a shared workspace is inclusive, supportive, and sparks collaboration. In the worst of times, shared space is distracting, noisy, and impersonal.
Good news: there is some! Working in the same physical place improves work communication and understanding as you can read body language and emotion, very often mistranslated through text or email. Being shown rather than told can improve productivity. Positive work culture can be demonstrated by the daily interactions of the team. Your demeanor and actions can speak volumes – you have the power to set the standard of mutual respect that informs your co-workers.
Energy and assumptions: Working in close proximity means that a LOT of shared energy, both good and bad is circulating and affecting everyone. With space, pace of and emotion of energy can dissipate. When we are in physical proximity, we are picking up energy and taking on moods, judgments and philosophies which may not be our own. Assumptions happen simply by association. You having your head down and digging in may be translated as unfriendly, not a team player or superiority, when what you are doing is simply getting your work done!
Interruptions: Can happen with each other and by other co-workers ‘stopping by’ if they haven’t seen you recently. Somehow the ‘fishbowl’ is an open invitation for chatter. As humans, we like to belong. A close work environment can be supportive and friendly – falling into conversation, regardless of topic, can get us off track and lead to feeling like we never have enough time to do our work.
Don’t Eavesdrop: sometimes we can’t help but overhear, it’s what we do with it that’s the problem. Let it flow through with minimal comment. If you don’t feed it or participate, it may naturally end. If information that you deem confidential is routinely shared, step up and let the speaker know that you often overhear information. Sometimes we become unaware of our surroundings and a gentle reminder can bring us back into our best practices.
Nobody likes living in a fishbowl, even a fish. However, a fishbowl does provide safety and security as well. Post COVID, it has been hard to ‘return to the office’ with new protocols and old habits. Space is on our minds!
If you are in the fishbowl:
• Be vocal about what you are doing, ‘I am working on this deadline, so I’m just needing to focus and dig in.’
• Take your allotted breaks to reset, regroup and get some fresh air. This breaks whatever mood or discussion has enveloped and allows you to come back to your desk quietly, slide in and get to work.
• Ask for small spaces for personal time such as a meeting, a phone call, or a quiet time to think, plan, reflect before returning to the larger group setting.
If you are outside the fishbowl:
• If you need something, allow for them to step into your office for instruction. Making this a habit seems like a natural daily occurrence rather than a remedial action. ‘Let’s meet briefly in my office to talk about the project,’ doesn’t arouse rumor or suspicion.
• Pay attention to everyone’s body language and if they are busy, let it wait. Send an email or request in order to honor the times of good work getting done.
The Classical Proxemics Theory from a 1960s Anthropologist, Edward T. Hall, classifies four degrees of proximity related to interpersonal distance. Public, social, personal and intimate proximity; take distance, eye contact, hearing and touch into consideration. This self-knowledge and awareness can help us navigate each other’s tolerance and ease.
