Dear style & substance,
Joy is everywhere during the holiday season. Ornaments, signs, greeting cards, wrapping paper – all simply stating the word JOY. I am intrigued by the idea of joy. How do we find it and keep it alive especially in difficult times?
Winter Holidays are the celebration of gathering and light, yet also time for sacred quietude and reflection. This season and the winter solstice can guide us as we explore light and darkness, joy and sorrow. Somewhere in between these is the awareness and dwelling of shadow. As winter begins, we enter the lengthening of daylight and lessening of darkness. Just as the increasing light is subtle, joy might be a bit sensitive and elusive, as well.
“The eye is always caught by light, but shadows
have more to say.”
~Gregory Maguire
How we ‘see’ joy and how we ‘experience’ joy can be very different. Imagining your own interpretation of joy allows you to experience it as an ever-present part of your life, rather than fitting into a specific cultural depiction. Finding your own is key in making joy a living element in your life. Society shouts to us that joy is found in lively conversation, large family gatherings, busyness and holiday commotion. Too, joy is found in stillness, in quiet love, deep conversation, leisure and rest.
‘Find out where joy resides and give it a voice far beyond singing. For to miss the
joy is to miss all.’
~Robert Louis Stevenson
In moving from elusive joy, to fleeting joy, to spurts of joy, to sustained joy, we invite you to look at the shadow or edges of joy, something in between that can naturally become your piece of happiness, stillness, comfort or peace.
Too much light or emotion can be exceedingly intense, too powerful, where senses are overloaded, and it is not sustainable. Similarly, too much darkness brings despair and a heavy sense of regret that disconnects and isolates. Finding a middle ground in shadow is an exploration for balance and contentment. Shadows add a sense of depth and texture to our life experience. They acknowledge the presence of light, filtering and creating an alluring, almost secret glimpse or interpretation. Shadows add a beauty to the beholder, an experience that is not as extreme as bright light or deep darkness.
‘When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.’
~Buddha
Quiet yourself, turn in, explore and discover some middle ground. Be inquisitive and accommodating of who you spend time with and what you are spending time doing in this balance of emotion and involvement. Your intensity is yours, it does not need to match others nor be matched by them. Inner understanding adds authenticity and simplicity to your signature, joie de vivre - the exaltation of spirit. You are a light and pure version, not a mirror of someone else.
One sweet granddaughter was asked if she saw ANY stars as we were gazing at the winter moon this week. She responded with awe, saying, “I see ALL the stars!” Optimism and hope are our wish for you; a new year of hopeful light and discerning darkness. Look for ALL the stars.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
