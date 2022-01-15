Dear Readers,
It is 2022, and the question we have is can we grow from hardship? Particularly from the struggles that we have all experienced with COVID. Is there hope that circumstances can change, and can we adapt and live satisfying and contented lives?
We have decided our answer comes from tapping into the words of wise, heartfelt, and courageous people who have spoken up, taken action and given us inspiration, food for reflection and the nudge to take action for ourselves and for others.
“That which is most personal is most universal.” ~ Henri Nouwen
Humanity is a series of highs and lows, heart-stopping moments of awe and times of deep sorrow and loss. Mostly we live in-between these, learning from what we have experienced and sharing that with others. When we share what is affecting us most, we can relate, understand and be understood. Most of us long for deep connection. Being honest and upfront can sound vulnerable to us and overwhelming to the listener. The balance is in not hijacking a conversation, being only about you. In sharing your story, be sensitive of when to stop. We are inspired and respond with compassion when we are not overpowered by someone else’s situation. We are all dealing with our own.
“A wise man adapts himself to circumstances, as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it.” — Chinese Proverb
We can all name hardships we have endured; especially those arisen and shared during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Even calling the virus ‘19’ evokes a sense of a long, and seemingly endless state of despair. 2019 now seems like a different lifetime and, in many ways, it was. We have adapted to this current vessel; learned to isolate, social distance, mask, and quarantine. Throughout this pandemic, stories of courage, resiliency, and strength have emerged. How we continue to learn, change and adapt to the changing vessels of our world is the difference between experiencing hope or despair.
“Peace isn’t made sitting across conference tables. Peace is made in the streets.” ~ Preemptive Love
Preemptive Love is a global organization committed to peace through gathering opponents, developing understanding of differences, and placing love before conflict. They support a concept that takes combative circumstances and turns them into hope. COVID has created deep divisions politically and philosophically and has very often separated us from family, friends, and community. Adopting Preemptive Love’s philosophy shows the action of a healing path–staying connected and finding a way back to a more peaceful personal and global coexistence.
“I’m not “happy” but I’m not unhappy about it.” ~ Alan
Bennett, The History Boys
Choosing happiness in the face of hardship is not ignoring despair; rather it is a choice to live in hope, in possibility. Acknowledging darkness is appropriate and needed at times – the stillness it offers allows for deep reflection. Once we emerge into lighter times, we can once again feel joy as we regain balance and embrace that which has changed.
“Sometimes what a person needs most is to be forgiven.” ~Jennifer McMahon
Forgiveness is connected to reciprocity and courage. Correcting mistakes, misspoken words, or misguided actions means that we are able to forgive ourselves and to admit when we are wrong and forgive others.
“Put yourself in the place of
possibility.” ~ Sally Meisenheimer
When life particularly feels like a struggle, put yourself in the physical place to make something happen, to turn a corner in motivation or emotion. Talking yourself out of things takes just as much energy as sticking your toe in the water and seeing what COULD happen. Don’t feel like taking a walk? Step out the door and see what the possibility might be, usually it is a time to reframe your emotions and a relief that you took some action!
“Suffering is wishing things were other than they are.” ~Gautama Buddha
Why is there hardship and suffering in life? This is a question at the heart of religion and spiritual quests. In dark times we wonder how a benevolent and loving God/Being can allow suffering and injustice. In Buddhism, suffering is attributed to one factor – attachment. Suffering arises from our attachments to so many things or ideas; once we let go of expectation and outcome, we can begin to experience the truth and beauty of the present moment.
Satisfaction and contentment come from truly being present with a situation — fully experiencing an emotion and knowing we have the strength to endure loss, pain, and to fully love on the other side of that moment in time.
“All my life, I kept waiting for things to get better. For the bright promise of mañana. But a funny thing happened while I was waiting for the world to change… it didn’t. Because I didn’t change it.” ~ Alan Gratz, Refugee
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
