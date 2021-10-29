Dear style & substance,
My friends and I are all parenting in different configurations; some of us are married, some are single parents, some are co-parenting with an ex, and one friend is raising her grandchild. We all have one thing in common, raising children with another person is complicated. Can you give us some suggestions to ease the difficult times and have more ‘on the same page’ parenting?
Parenting has many facets and is a continuum that loops from love to satisfaction to pride to frustration to mess to pure bliss. Any day, week, month, or moment can include all or just one of these feelings, with actions and outcomes that range from perfection to pure disaster. Commitment and communication are at the heart of raising children into adults who are independent; equipped to move and thrive in this world. As with any lifetime endeavor, it’s important to ask, ‘where are we going with this?’ and ‘what do I/we want as an outcome?’ Think of a few adjectives that work in answering these questions: productive, healthy, compassionate, smart, self-aware, independent, and reflective are a few adjectives that begin to frame your collaborative mission and direction.
In addition, boiling it down to a few ‘rules of raising’ for your unique family can establish a re-workable game plan that is used as a template, a critique or a touchstone when making decisions in the present and for the future. It provides the why we do this, how we do this and the recall for what has worked and hasn’t worked thus far. With more than one child, it is crucial to remember that they may need different parenting at different times, and they are critically watching and evaluating for fairness and equality! Be ahead of and sensitive to this.
For parents living and parenting together, your children need to know that you are a team. Parenting solo still takes consideration apart from your children’s input. You are allowed to take time in making decisions, ‘I/we will think about this’ shows the importance of your adult discernment. Discussing contentious issues outside of your children’s hearing and being part of that conversation allows for time to reflect on your goals and how this decision plays into them. This is true regardless of parenting structure but especially useful when parents are not living in the same home. Thoughtful consideration of the other parent will leave a lasting impression on your children.
When addressing the issue with your child, present a united front that expresses the why and how you came to a decision. Leave room within the conversation so your children know that the outcome might come to change or translate into something more or less as they mature. This conversational and decision-making style is one that provides structure and room for growth.
Ideally, you might think that parents should agree. Be reassured that great success undoubtedly comes with some miserable missteps, peril and failure along this child rearing path. We believe that different viewpoints or conflicts between parents, when clarified and communicated, can lead to more well-rounded outcomes. When enough time is spent in discussing the whys and hows, you will hear different influences and notes from your own childhood experiences. This makes for better understanding of each other (improving your own relationship) and different considerations in this joint decision-making process.
Commit to positive talk about your co-parent. Even when you may disagree or are seething, angry, incredulous, bereft – keep conversation with your children honest but free from disrespect of each other. In some situations, the relationship may have become so contentious due to unhealthy patterns and experiences that conversation and shared decision-making is impossible. Even in situations like this, civility can exist. Discretion and limiting negative comments to your children will serve them well both now and in the future. If you are not able to co-parent you can consider parallel parenting: parenting separately with limited communication between parents and clear boundaries on each part. Parallel parenting works when there has been too much hurt, emotions are raw, or when one parent is manipulative and uncooperative. Like co-parenting, parallel parenting will require each parent to place the children at the center and set clear and loving guidelines. Children should not be asked to be the go between, peacemaker, or confidant.
Although children’s well-being should always be the heart of parenting, there are also many benefits to you as co-parents. When you are being ‘watched’ and ‘modeled’ after, you become your better selves. Beyond raising your kids, you are showing them how maturity and relationships should look and feel. Your children will become the parents and lovers that you demonstrate to them. We hope that this role of parenting brings more laughter and happiness than tears and despair. When parenting is done with discernment, it could well be the most serious and rewarding role you will ever have the privilege to star in!
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
