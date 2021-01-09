Dear style & substance,
Whatever happened to give and take in a relationship? I am feeling like I give and my husband takes and then he acts surprised when I make a complaint. How can I see it one way and he sees it another? I’d like to have a serious talk about this without anger but don’t know where to start, so I’m looking for suggestions.
It is nice to dream of relationship give and take as a straightforward, 50-50 arrangement however this is not usually the day-to-day case. When the weekly, monthly or yearly tally is done, unhappiness ensues when we don’t feel that we are getting just as much as we give. Once we have focused on what isn’t happening, what we aren’t feeling, what doesn’t seem fair, we are likely to be finding fault in all aspects of the relationship.
Keeping score in relationships can be a dangerous game – a score card often focuses on the unacceptable or lack of – what our partner did not do rather than focusing on the acts of responsibility and care they did offer. Keeping score does not necessarily create the balance and equanimity we seek, but surely is an indicator of dissatisfaction.
Be mindful in this exploration that unique personal circumstances from stress, work obligations or health issues can easily throw couples into imbalance. These inevitable, ‘not in your control times’ require more compassion and patience than figure into the 50-50 algorithm.
According to educators at OneLove, an organization dedicated to teaching young people the fundamentals of healthy relationships, there are ten qualities of a healthy relationship: trust, a comfortable communication style/pace, honesty, independence, respect, equality, kindness, personal accountability, healthy conflict, and FUN. Those are great in young relationships, but as we grow our families and longevity, we’d like to suggest some additions of intimacy, money management, child rearing, and household maintenance.
Feeling valued, supported and appreciated are key ingredients in creating and maintaining a happy partnership. If the goal is to meet each other halfway, rediscover what value, definition or rank you each place on these qualities. Creating your own love language could be looked at as both a challenge and a creative endeavor. Deciding together can open up opportunities for ‘healthy conflict’, challenging what you can each give and listening to one another with intention and a willingness to grow.
Another option might be to jointly choose 3 areas of concentration that you believe could clarify, energize and validate you as individuals and as a couple. What are the words or actions that make you feel these things? Flesh them out and take some time to nonjudgmentally share your needs while listening to the needs of your partner. You may be surprised at what you learned about your own and your partner’s needs.
You now have transformed what had ‘been invented’ into your own guidelines to return to for revising and revisiting as your relationship and family changes and grows. This isn’t yours or mine, but is ours, a third entity in this relationship of two. What seems like a little deal to one person may actually be a big deal to your partner. We suggest your restructuring includes having a sense of humor, a willingness to try something new, forgiveness and a signal to take a time out before things go too far. With your new understanding of each other, when things get tense or feel misaligned, you can reassure one another that conflicts can and will be resolved rather than turn into unattended resentments.
When your partner makes a sincere attempt at fulfilling your needs, even when it is not what you had in mind…be gracious, say ‘thank you’. What you pay attention to thrives - making each other a priority in your lives will promote and cultivate a love energy shift to positive.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.