With the recent claims against our governor, I have decided I need to start speaking up and out about the #MeToo movement. I have begun by having talks with my husband and believe that there must be a better way for women to speak and really be heard. What are your thoughts?
There is some internal work and external work necessary in exploring and responding to this complex issue. Exploring healthy barriers to begin may give some context to understanding others. Recognizing our own emotional, physical and intellectual boundaries gives us a starting point from where we can encourage others to explore theirs. What is ‘okay’ for one person may be completely ‘out of line’ for another. Principles, priorities, and partialities all make up our internal permission and warning systems. Since we can only speak for ourselves, we need to know where our lines are drawn and not assume that others feel the same.
In discovering co-workers and work culture boundaries why not begin with asking questions? There is tremendous power in listening first and sharing opinions second, particularly with these hot topics. Questions might be; How are you interpreting the latest sexual harassment claims? How would you feel if you needed to report something? What do you think the motives are for a man to take those freedoms? What prevents women from reporting? It seems like raising awareness, educating and calling to action are your interests. Finding places of agreement is the impetus for positive change. In righting these wrongs, we wish for men to be respectful and for women to boldly speak up right in that harmful moment, stopping the harassment before it goes any further. Being met with varying views, perceptions and protections is where your bravery and compassion will collide to formulate your change-maker path.
If we break this down, the solution may be found in the simplicity.
Power: Power is the common denominator in both harassment and discrimination. Power is misused to diminish or manipulate others. In many of the #MeToo cases, men have the power to make a career or break a career along with the support and protection of their close allies.
“Power is the great aphrodisiac.” ~Henry Kissinger
No explanation is required when put into sexual harassment context. Although people in power have some great qualities such as innovation, strong decision making and the ability to keep people productive and on task, research shows that there are downsides as well. People in power may lack empathy, which is crucial in understanding how words and actions are received and interpreted. Working for people who lack empathy leaves employees feeling manipulated, dismissed, disconnected, unheard, fearful, exploited or often angry. When empathy is present, the offender will read the verbal and nonverbal cues and know that what they did or said was not acceptable.
Who: People in power very often have protectors to deflect, defend or brush off hurtful behavior. This may mean that we cannot go even close to the source of the sexual harassment. So, find the helpers, both men and women. When you have reported or had a discussion and nothing happens, move on to someone who can and will help. When the numbers on the side of intolerance of harassment are greater than those using power to demean and diminish others, then change happens.
Fear: is real. Unfortunately, there is a lot to lose by reporting; jobs are lost, people step back instead of stepping in to support, career paths are destroyed. The fear SHOULD be in the offender, as we have seen in the news, they are the ultimate losers when complaints surface and they have little defense.
When: If you have done this self-work, you are prepared to act immediately. In knowing there may be a lot to lose, use subtle, but direct, statements or questions to begin. “I think you are misreading signals. I am not interested.” Or “It is not okay with me to be spoken to that way.” In going to a supervisor it’s saying, “We had our yearly sexual harassment training, but I believe there are some loose ends.” or “Here is what is happening, am I interpreting this right?” and asking, “what do you think?” In speaking out and up, we find more equal footing. So often, those being harassed go silent – people feel shame, guilt and embarrassment.
Trust: your discomfort to be real. Others may have experienced similar problems that can be exposed when we are in tune with boundaries and acceptability. Trust your intuition to ask if someone is okay and to examine peculiar vibes you may be experiencing.
Bringing this full circle; in raising more aware, respectful and kind sons and daughters, what is our messaging? We demonstrate and talk about healthy boundaries, respectful language and erring on the side of caution. Teach and talk about tolerance as positive but be quite clear that we are intolerant of sexual harassment.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
