Dear style & substance,
My brother-in-law has officially made me crazy. When I ask him how he’s doing, he usually says ‘fair to partly cloudy’ and after knowing him for 10 years, I still have no idea how to respond. I kind of lost it on him last weekend and have been berating myself ever since. He regularly talks in metaphors which confuse and annoy me. I find myself avoiding him. Why do I even spend time getting worked up and over analyzing this?
Metaphors and cliches are the conversational equivalent to a dry cracker with a dollop of leftover hummus. Think of small talk as social snacking, quick fulfillment but ultimately not nourishing in any satisfying way. As humans, we connect through conversation. Sharing experiences and emotions is desired when we engage with another human being. When trying to talk with your brother-in-law - you attempt to engage and get little to nothing in return. When we are offered meager conversational crumbs, we are left wanting more, hence the “getting worked up.”
Why do people so often skim the surface of emotions in conversation rather than engaging and exploring in deeper meaning?
Your brother-in-law skates on the surface. His comment and your reaction may appeal to his sense of humor, he may feel intimidated by you, or he may be oblivious to how his pat answers leave you, the receiver, feeling.
Let’s wade into this problem before taking a deeper plunge. He may need a joke to ease into the conversation where you would prefer to dive right in. Replace your frustration with a sense of fun and playfulness. Use his go to answer of ‘fair to partly cloudy’ to visualize emotions as weather. Your frustration with him is the “weather system” that is stalled over your relationship right now. You are looking for clearer sky’s which with weather requires spontaneity, patience and shifting expectations. Responding to his humor with humor, ‘I’m experiencing a bit of a wintry mix’, might be a way to meet him where he is and then segue into more meaningful dialogue.
Fear or social anxiety, real or perceived, can also shut down true connection. Fear of being judged, rejected, or misunderstood can quickly halt any willingness to engage. Lack of skill in deeper, critical thinking can keep people communicating in simple terms. Some people do not have the ability to converse in interesting ways. Truly, we are living in a time of short, abbreviated responses via texts, emails, and emojis. Conversation is an art, one that needs skill, practice and gracious instruction.
Contrarily, your intense feelings may be due to a level of personal frustration in general. As with any challenge, an opportunity has been presented. Take this opportunity to embrace some change and creativity in your approach. As with any change, it must begin with you.
We cheer your desire to keep the art of conversation alive and well. You can do this in a few creative ways:
• Reveal something about yourself, a small fact that can connect you to the other person
• Discuss a current events topic - ask what the listener might have heard about the topic – open ended questions spark conversation.
• Disarm the speaker’s anxiety with a story from your day or week that might trigger a connection and perhaps their own story
• Ask about the other person’s interests
• While ‘polite conversation’ means avoiding hot topics (politics and religion:), you can change the direction by intentionally listening and calmly considering their viewpoint, combat-free.
• Entering with openness leads to the best, effortless conversations. People most desire to be listened to, appreciated, respected and on equal footing. They can sense when you are sincerely engaging them.
“Just as water erodes the hardest stone, sincerity can melt the coldest heart.”
~unknown
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
