Dear style & substance,
I have been reluctant to resume activities since the pandemic. Friends and co-workers have pretty much returned to ‘normal’ and are asking me to do things. I am worried about so much but can’t even explain it when asked. Are others feeling the same way?
Although the pandemic brought so much loss to our families and friends, it also provided a pause button to take stock and make changes that we were too busy to realize, recognize or initiate before March of 2020. Many people are still whirling from what they did and didn’t experience in the past 2.5 years, you are not alone in the process of reassessing what to let go of and what to keep.
Perhaps we should define normal — normal is the everyday life we lead or have led; structured by necessary and recreational events; school, work, food, fun and maintenance of our bodies, minds and homes.
Start to define a new normal – new routines and practices might be what you are seeking to establish or reestablish a sense of continuity and peace. Embrace change. Change happens every second of every day – a seed grows into a flower, a toddler takes her first step, we adjust consistently, that is life. Without change and adjustments, we become stagnant.
Ask yourself, do I want to or need to return to my pre-pandemic self? What parts of my life brought me joy? What did I miss? and what parts of my past am I content to leave behind? As you answer these questions, your new normal will begin to emerge. Acknowledge and honor what was lost and be open to new experiences and relationships.
In our pre-pandemic lives we related to FOMO, fear of missing out, while now you and many others are experiencing FONO, fear of normal or re-entry trauma. Some covid vocabulary could help interpret where these new fears are coming from and lead us to a new place of strength, stability and balance. The highly used terms of self-isolation, lockdown or quarantine bring on loss-of-control emotions, revisiting places of fear, sadness and loss. A ‘covidiot’, not a term we are fond of, is defined as someone who disobeys any or all covid health safety. Finding the middle ground, a place of safety for reentry, can help balance worry with the joy of reconnecting with people and the world around us.
In addressing re-entry, there are some key themes to keep you levelheaded:
• Observe and accept how you feel. You may feel a bit embarrassed, but once you allow yourself to recognize and be with your fears, you will see what your boundaries, dangers and safe spaces look and feel like. You will have some firm NO’s, some MAYBE’s and some YES’s that may surprise you. Let these lead your choices.
• Recognize other’s choices without criticism. Repeat your observation and acceptance, let go the judgement or outrage at what people will and won’t do. Your choices may be an inspiration for others and if not, then your graceful disagreement leaves room for civil conversation.
• Set your own boundaries and your own pace. They are not permanent, but adaptable. What works one week may open up to new choices the next. Let go of the absolutes as you step across past or redefine new boundaries.
• Don’t be vague, be direct about what feels safe and own it! Begin with what works for you (today) and be generous in recognizing that it differs from others. Offering alternatives shows that you care about the relationship: ‘This doesn’t work for me, but how about…?’ can be an easy fill in the blank reply.
When we reflect, grow from, and are able to express our experience, people will listen, as they have something to share as well. You can agree to disagree and still find ways to connect beyond how you have in the past. The real definitions are personal and powerful; defining ‘this was ME, pre-pandemic’ and now ‘this is ME post-pandemic’. The what and why are for your deeper understanding and then the how is for explaining and connecting to others.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
