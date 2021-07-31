Dear style & substance,
I would love some help with trying to work with controlling people. We have a team at work with one person always taking control and wanting to do things her way. She is not the leader, but always makes herself one in this group. Her way does not always seem like the best way; however, no one really wants to interfere. I think we could be so much more creative if we did not just jump to her ideas and order of things. How do we get up the nerve to change this?
Your question reflects two behaviors, her control and the ease with which she steps into that role and your team’s inability to break that control which you feel is stifling creativity and not allowing different project managers to step up. To meet business goals with better outcomes, you think a different approach could be valuable. We very much like that you believe you have the ability to make change without resorting to notifying your superiors first.
Control and power are interesting issues. On the surface we can easily assume that the controlling person feels they are superior, are unwilling to bend and that being confronted about their words and actions could be emotionally, or in your case, professionally dangerous.
Beneath the surface of the controller, anxiety and what appears to be chaos heavily influence actions. They are worried that if they don’t do it themselves, progress will not occur. In their minds, a project will not get done or get done correctly unless tight controls are in place. They would rather control than see it fail in any way. You, and perhaps some of your colleagues, feel that your voice is not recognized or appreciated. Being controlled or powerless feels as though you are not trusted to make good decisions or to put out quality end results.
Motivation can be easily zapped by overly controlling leaders. ‘Failure’ is differently defined by those who prefer a teamwork approach and a shared decision making model. Trying out an option with the mindset to review, reflect, and refine can create opportunities to see what works or doesn’t and to make improvements along the way. Knowing your part, the team’s part and the leader’s part eliminates concerns and can get the job done with collaboration and good intention. While this model can be chaotic, it can also breed creativity and collective ownership. A balance of personality and work styles can be achieved when goals are stated and understood, and expectations are clear and measurable.
How might you persuade the controller to get on board with a more inclusive model? As you stated in your question, your colleagues often ‘go along to get along’ and then harbor resentment and discontent. Change is not only the responsibility of the controller; true change occurs when all members honestly participate and come forward with energy, flexibility and a willingness to try something different.
Making statements or asking inclusive questions that do not threaten, but support, invites everyone to take part in this improved process. Some possibilities:
If we all agree on the desired outcome, could there be a different approach to getting there on this new project?
I would like to take the lead on this project, how would that work for everyone?
What parts of this new project are most exciting to each of us?
We have a hard deadline for this project. How do we each respond to deadlines?
In being assertive and honest, each person may also say yes to some things and no to others. Communication that is too passive or too aggressive is nonproductive.
Speaking directly is a skill, and like any skill, can be honed with time and practice:
Using the above bold buzzwords as you talk through the problem could add an element of understanding and compassion for both the powerful and the powerless.
SAYING NO. ‘I appreciate your outline and hear some concern that it might be chaotic to alter it at this time. I feel that we can trust our team to work collaboratively in this process without losing our way. Perhaps we could check in at different points to assess the progress and focus on honest feedback and creativity as we go.’
SAYING YES. When the plan is easy to execute and you do not have highly differing solutions, say yes to this person, perhaps with a little twist to allow others to shine in small ways. ‘It might be energizing to switch up the roles a little this time, would everyone be up for that?’ The shift needs to take place with ‘winning’ on both sides. Mutual benefit is a good place to begin any project or relationship.
‘Teamwork is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.’ ~Andrew Carnegie
Every moment provides an opportunity to move in a new direction through intentional decision-making and direct communication. Clear messages delivered in a calm way build confidence in the process and with colleagues. Be the first to step forward into a more productive and peaceful workspace.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.