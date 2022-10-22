Dear style & substance,
My partner and I recently attended an Open House at our daughter’s school. I was surprised by the extremely casual dress of the faculty. Her school has almost completely done away with a student dress code – they seem to have an anything goes approach. This experience got me thinking about other situations like this – church, work, life in general – people have embraced casual to the point of sloppiness. When did sweatpants and occasional grooming become an acceptable form of public presentation?
We have gone from ‘Dressing well is a form of manners’: thank you, Tom Ford, to ‘Today I am wearing my sexiest pair of sweatpants.’ or ‘If wearing leggings is wrong, I don’t want to be right.’ Cheers to you anonymous! We have collectively become more relaxed in our dress. Staying at home during the global pandemic can be used as an excuse; however, the trend toward casual dressing has been in the making for decades: Punk, Grunge, Athleisurewear, Jeggings — have all had their day in the sun. For many people, clothes represent freedom – freedom of expression and movement or freedom from gender role stereotypes and constraints. Trends tap into the cultural sentiment of an era; the larger question you pose runs deeper than a particular fashion moment.
We discussed your question in depth and found that this begins at a superficial level, which initially informs us, and goes to a much deeper place of who and what we truly are enjoying or struggling with.
Let’s begin at the surface of appearance; a very delicate topic, many times not spoken of. A School Open House is an event of important interaction, not a quick run to the grocery store. Your particular impression at school, perhaps one that you have gone to on many occasions, led to a whole cycle of thought and questioning. Your thoughts may have sounded something like; ‘Wow, everyone here looks like they don’t really care; About themselves? About my daughter? About what they are teaching? Perhaps even more, the casual approach in dress may have implied to you a casual approach to the education of your child.
“You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”
~Will Rogers
So that is why appearance matters. Clothing is the primary instrument in creating a positive first impression, much like an opening statement. Everyone has a personal style regardless of intention. Likewise, rarely do people forget what came out of our mouths in our first encounter. Some of us spend a great deal of time cultivating and honing our style while others opt for comfort or convenience. So, what is important in this initial declaration? Clean body, clean clothes, and brushed teeth is the baseline – your message evolves as personal style develops.
We suggest posing a few questions if the idea of developing a personal style sounds daunting. An easy guide to getting dressed is what am I going to? and what am I there to do? At the risk of saying touché; remember that you are sending a vibe or message by what you wear and how timely you are. A nice rule of thumb could be; ‘Dress like you are going somewhere better later.’
As we become more aware of this secret messaging system, we can adjust our intentions and expectations to meet our ‘wrapping paper’. While we cannot directly change how others dress or present themselves, we can be a bit subversive. When we maintain a personal code or standard, we become an example rather than a warning. Showing up well, or more importantly, appropriately dressed shows others that you take your life and the situation seriously.
“Beware, so long as you live, of judging others by their outward appearance.”
~Jean de la Fontaine
Judgments of character and intention, based solely on appearance, sow the seeds of misunderstanding. Becoming initially distracted by how someone presents themselves, we stay distracted in the musings of our mind and the subtle or unconscious judgements of tolerance or intolerance we are making. Distraction by outward appearance leads to both wonder and doubt; Is this person okay? Do they like what they are doing? How can they understand my concerns if they are unconcerned about what they are representing? More importantly, how can I help? What might they need?
On a much deeper level, appearance informs us of the internal; someone’s physical and emotional well-being, and general satisfaction in life. It tells us what someone likes or doesn’t like, has passion for or reflects how they spend their time. It can also express a struggle that may need attention, compassion and help. When we reorient to this thoughtfulness, it leads to deeper conversations about how we are more alike than different or how we can understand someone’s needs when we care. Bridging this gap of what we think is unbreachable, based purely on appearance, opens us up to talk about what is important to us, how we can meet common goals or hear each other out when we disagree.
“Clothe yourselves in compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”
~Colossians 3:12
‘Where attention goes, energy flows’ (anonymous).
When we clothe ourselves with strong character and some personal style we more easily connect and create opportunities for everyone to flourish and prosper.
