Dear style & substance,
This week I return to school or whatever everyone is calling school now. My senior year of high school was something I had been looking forward to and now I’m just ridiculously mad and unmotivated. Since I don’t have a choice, how do I do this?
Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured. ~Unknown
On top of the pandemic and all of its necessary and imposed changes, there are unjust deaths, riots and a highly spirited or perhaps contentious election.
We all have emotions about how to continue our lives that range from inconvenienced to devastated, frustrated to highly charged anger to deep sadness. We’ve been forced to develop new coping skills while also interpreting the magnified emotions of others.
Knowing that you are not alone can either be of comfort or an irritation when your life is feeling unmanageable and out of your control.
Like most of us you may be asking the question, when will my life be back to normal? Or would it be true to say “Life is normal right now?"
How can we find comfort and stability in the uncertainty of normal? Regardless of what is happening around us, we have choices; we can thrive in the present, collectively building the best new normal that we can.
“Every challenging experience we face in life hands us a two-sided coin of CHOICE and OPPORTUNITY. We can use that experience to BUILD or BURY us. If we learn to live with whatever life hands us and transform it into something of VALUE, we will become a better person because of the LESSONS LEARNED.” ~Denise Bruso
Let’s start with "Be Mad." Your feelings are uniquely your own, yet experienced by many in their own fashion. Explore all sides of your anger.
Anger is generally a response to when we feel threatened, afraid, hurt or that things are out of our control. Closely related on an emotional scale are annoyance and boredom, anger and disgust, rage and loathing, so explore these too. Is your anger a response to the injustice you are experiencing?
Do you fear that the unknowns of the world we are living in are due to coronavirus and social unrest? Or is it a cumulative combination?
The bigger issue, now, is what to do with these intense feelings, so they don’t poison you from the inside out. Anger can be destructive or you can channel and redirect this powerful emotion to create something positive.
Our right and compassionate minds know that these new restrictions are for everyone’s well being and most people are attempting to find or create new methods to continue with what we hold as most important. Upholding education, spirituality, physical fitness, good nutrition and safe medical care have been challenging at best.
So if school looks and feels like a jigged-together mess, know that it has been crafted from all of the information available while taking into consideration the best outcome and well being for all.
You can bet that administrators, teachers and parents are worried and frustrated as well, but they are choosing to make this work. As new ways are tested, more changes will be made to smooth out the rough spots.
You are angry enough to write to us, which we interpret as a productive rather than destructive way to harness and apply your anger. What does productive or constructive anger look like?
• Look inward; find some emotions to strive for as a goal or inner voice; such as I am going from frustrated and angry to brilliant and bold.
• Look outward; how can I give feedback and be a part of the solution? How can I help? See what is working and not working for you and fairly voice your interpretation. Feedback can be powerful when delivered with respect and sensitivity.
• Look sideways; are others unsettling emotions intentional or unintentional? Give some people a pass, give others some love and show others that you are feeling the same way.
• Look upward; let your best self guide you. If you are making an effort to act better, speak better, and listen better you will be demonstrating the care and consideration that you are hoping to receive in return.
Anyone can become angry; that is easy. But to be angry with the right person, to the right degree, at the right moment, for the right purpose, and in the right way, that is not easy. ~Aristotle
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
