Dear style & substance,
I am feeling unsettled and quite disconnected lately and think that I need to incorporate a little spirituality in my life. My kids could use it too. The problem is that I grew up going to church but did not continue going as an adult. I feel like I made a terrible mistake in not having any connection for my kids. Aside from just picking a church and going, which I think my kids would think was very strange, how do I bring spirituality into my life and the life of my family?
Begin with your truth – you are missing a spiritual connection in your life. Your family may be caught off guard a bit, but this truthful statement can serve as a wonderful gateway for exploring new values and philosophies. Chances are that your family may be willing to explore these same existential questions you are asking.
A great time to connect with your family and introduce the idea of spiritual seeking is when you sit down to eat. Setting the tone with a blessing and gratitude puts everyone in a place of presence and connection. A blessing can relieve the stress of the day and open up the possibility of meaningful conversation.
We both say Grace at our tables and have some experiences to share; Sally’s family began and has continued with a silly blessing with physical touch, which has undoubtedly taken the edge off a hard or trying day and made way for laughs and caring. We hold hands, no matter who comes to our table…and say, “Thank you for the world so sweet, thank you for the food we eat, thank you for the birds that sing, thank you God for everything”. Often accompanied by someone’s giggle….and inevitably, I can physically feel the release of tension, the change in energy, and a sense of ease in which to begin the meal. It more universally says, we are here in the present together; to listen, to support and to truly connect in good intention.
At more celebratory meals, we have taken the time to write a blessing and most recently with friends, we have begun a meal with a toast of thankfulness for our friendship and use something like: “Ten Ways to Love More”, as follows:
Listen without interrupting, Speak without accusing, Give without sparing, Pray without ceasing, Answer without arguing, Share without pretending, Enjoy without complaint, Trust without wavering, Forgive without punishing, Promise without forgetting.
In Michele’s family, Grace is often said mid-meal. Putting dinner on the table for six people most often takes logistical planning and precision effort. However; as soon as everyone is seated, we stop and give thanks. A traditional Grace is said but always with personal thoughts and experiences from our day. This ritual has kept us together through many experiences, remaining joyful through the most difficult.
We often look to poems or readings of thanks and gratitude. Each family member can choose a piece to share – by taking turns, the sense of communal sharing naturally sets the stage for deeper conversations. This new ritual or practice can very quickly and easily become a welcome routine and a place for you to find unity and the spiritual foundation on which to build. If anyone is unsure of where to begin, we offer a few ideas:
• Think of what is or has been on your mind…or someone else’s mind
• Think of the intention you want to set
• Think about gratitude; what is good, not what is bad
• Speak of these with ease from your heart…no one can ever argue with that
Spirituality comes to life in moments — when listening and speaking, offering support or giving advice, or asking some important questions — these are the steps that begin a journey of faith. This journey challenges us all to contemplate and embrace truth, acceptance, kindness, peacemaking and love. Once you begin seeing the divine in your daily acts, you will begin to feel and experience a transformation from unknown to belief, from fear to faith, and an extraordinary willingness to explore all of those possibilities.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
