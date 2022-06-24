Dear style & substance,
When does sharing become too much? I recently started dating someone and they are talkers and sharers. They like to talk about feelings and experiences, their day – everything. I am quieter, sharing for me is something I do when needed. In past relationships I have been told I keep my feelings hidden. I do not agree with that completely, but I do know I really like my current partner and do not want to lose them because I seem distant. Is there a healthy balance?
Ralph Nichols, a scholar who dedicated his career to research and teaching effective listening, stated,
“The most basic of all human needs is the need to understand and be
understood. The best way to understand people is to listen to them.”
Your openness to and awareness of a healthy relationship is evident. The answer to your question, is there a healthy balance? will be found in the ways you and your partner grow in understanding one another. Although not inevitable, deep listening leads to meaningful understanding which leads to vulnerable sharing. This is where genuine intimacy lays. Withholding emotion can be like a stick in the spokes of a bicycle, an elusive interruption that can prevent the development of any relationship.
Lack of validation when we have shared in our past may lead to lack of sharing as we continue. Perhaps you withhold emotion because it is what you do – we sometimes get into patterns of behavior without realizing what we are doing. We continue doing something because it is the way we have always done it, even if the behavior does not serve us in a completely positive way.
In moving forward, small steps will feel safest. Assessing these elements may help you develop your own emotional safety plan and find the healthy balance you seek.
Respect: Understanding is rooted in deep respect for another person or idea. Respect is shown by uninterrupted time to speak and asking questions to clarify what they are sharing. Respect is shown by holding one another to a high standard while acknowledging imperfections. While sharing may be difficult for you, it is necessary for true intimacy.
Time: Understanding is a quest, not a destination. Since we are living, growing beings, we learn and change through experience and over time. You and your partner are a new union – you can develop your own ways of how and when you will communicate that feel uniquely suitable. Timing is everything, in that you both are allowed to say, ‘Can we talk about this when we have more time, attention and privacy to delve in rather than hurry through this emotional conversation?’ We recommend in person.
Honor: When we disclose our innermost feelings, we need to know that they will be held securely and honored by the person we are sharing with. We need to know that they will not be haphazardly told to anyone else. Establishing a code of confidentiality can be another safety measure that allows you to release emotion and support more comfortably. Protect one another without becoming possessive. Know that your partner needs to share, that is their style. Be clear about your boundaries and what you considering crossing a line.
Trust: Deep understanding requires deep trust. Perhaps you were hesitant to share in past relationships because you did not experience trust. We often hold back information when we fear judgment or misunderstanding. Listening to know rather than listening to comment may develop a different way of communicating.
Silence: Perhaps your expectation of being heard is for your partner to understand your silence. Silence allows time to process and think about how and why you feel a certain way. Mind reading does not mean love. If you can describe your silence, it may open a new path to their understanding. Believing another person can interpret your silence is passive and unproductive.
Acceptance: Feeling comfortable with another’s point of view which may be different from yours is acceptance and builds tolerance and emotional stamina for greater struggles that will come.
‘Say something, I’m giving up on you…’ sung by A Great Big World reminds us of the humility and care it takes to ask someone to speak and give feedback and the sadness and regret that can happen when we say nothing.
