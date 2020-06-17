The sports world is beginning to come back to life, and that is very refreshing.
When sports went away in mid-March, the void left for many to deal with was very powerful.
Student-athletes missed out on various opportunities to play the sports they love, and many professional athletes had their seasons come to a halt as COVID-19 took control.
We've been in a holding pattern for just more than three months now with little to no sense of momentum.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York would allow "low-risk" youth sports to begin July 6 in regions that have entered phase three, that was the first bit of good news sports has received on a local level in quite some time.
Sports deemed "low-risk" include baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, field hockey and crew.
There is no reason to not be excited with this news, but there is reason to be cautiously optimistic and responsible.
These sports allowed to come back are being called "low-risk" — not "no-risk."
Just because some sports are coming back does not mean we can begin to operate as if everything is back to normal.
We have all said we want a sense of normalcy, and sports certainly can help with that effort, but the way the sports world have operated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting home is not a viable option right now.
Even with sports back, we still need to be conscientious of proper social distancing and adhere to all the recommended health guidelines.
Yes, a lot of us want to say, "Enough with the whole spiel on how we need to stay focused on health and safety."
But that's what we have to do right now because here's the thing.
If we don't keep health priorities in mind, the sports world is going to go right back to the dark place nobody wants to ever see it go to again.
In regard to sports, a lot of people have said and realized they did not know what they had until it was gone.
We need to use that feeling as motivation to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines as we see sports return.
We can't slip up and commit a turnover to the coronavirus.
These next couple months are going to show whether or not we can bring more sports back and keep sports going.
COVID-19 has certainly proven there's uncontrollable and unpredictable factors, but if we are smart, we can do our part to make sure sports return for good.
Imagine how great it will be to see athletes of all ages participating in the sports they love again.
Now imagine seeing none of that and the sports world becoming dormant again.
To make sure we get the first of those two scenarios, we just have to do our part to keep health and safety protocols in mind and not miss out on an opportunity we have all wanted from the moment the sports world went dark in March.
Legendary football coach Lou Holtz once said, "How you respond to the challenge in the second half will determine what you become after the game, whether you are a winner or a loser.”
All involved in sports are preparing to enter the second half against COVID-19.
The first half did not go well, but we still have a chance in the second half.
We need to be the winners.
