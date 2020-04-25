“My Life as a Rat”
Sexism and racism resonate in the haunting realism of Joyce Carol Oates’ profound novel, “My Life as a Rat.”
Violet Rue Kerrigan, a young girl of twelve, witnesses a race-driven murder in her hometown of South Niagara: a black boy beaten to death with a baseball bat by three boys. Not just three ordinary boys, Violet observes, but of her very own bloodline.
One of seven kids growing up in an Irish Catholic family, Violet learned from her father that girls were to be submissive, and were never capable of expressing their feelings by speaking up. Boys, on the other hand, were dominant, violent and ignorant of the world.
When Violet exposes her brothers and reports the incident to the authorities, the senseless murder of the young black boy not only sets in motion Violet’s brothers arrests, but misfires when Violet is exiled from her home and forced to discover her own identity without her parents and siblings and familiar surroundings.
An ongoing theme in Oate’s novels is social status discrepancy, men versus women, a me-versus-them-attitude, and a shaming of women. A deep study of socio-economic division in America, “My Life as a Rat” proves again why Oates is one of the most influential writers of our time. Poignant, powerful, hopeful, heart stopping, the story will stick with you.
“Curious Toys”
Elizabeth Hand’s latest novel, “Curious Toys” is an extraordinarily inventive, mesmerizing read.
It is 1915 Chicago. Set against a carnival park, the dark underbelly of the city cast a palpable sense of foreboding when a girl named Pip discovers a dead body in one of the attractions. Soon, another girl is found dead in a movie theater, and the curious crimes start attracting the eyes of the local police.
Readers find out early on that Pip is really a boy dressed up in female clothes. Her identity masked, Pip navigates Riverview’s amusement park looking for trouble. What she finds puts her and her fortune-teller mother in peril.
Pip’s search for a serial killer roaming the carnival grounds leads her to the mysterious artist Henry Darger, and the two of them begin a search for a ruthless killer who is hiding in plain sight.
Hand’s writing is fluid and effortless; the nuance of interesting themes she explores only enrich the reading experience. “Curious Toys” is consistently and thoroughly engaging from chapter to chapter; there is never a dull moment. Her characters are fleshed out, and are neurotic and convincing in their motives.
“The Murder of Twelve”
Mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher is trapped in a snowstorm in Jon Land’s stellar whodunit, “The Murder of Twelve.”
Homage to Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” Land delivers his best Murder She Wrote yet, giving his readers exactly what they want—a good, old-fashioned mystery with all the clever cat-and-mouse twists and turns, red herrings, and claustrophobic atmosphere.
From its relentless, suspenseful opening chapter to the tense, shocking ending, the novel feels like one long intake of breath, and the reader will not be able to put the book down until the last page.
A torrential snowstorm has isolated the small Maine coastal town of Cabot Cove and all of its inhabitants, closing everyone off from the outside world, including colorful past supporting characters from the TV series. Famous faces like Ethan Cragg and Mayor Sam Booth whom readers will be thrilled to see return to Land’s imaginative world.
Jessica Fletcher’s stay at Hill House Inn turns into a crime scene of murderous proportions when a wedding party of twelve becomes a target for a rampageous killer. In the same fashion as Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” each member of the wedding family starts dying off in a smart, well-plotted manner, and it is up to Jessica to solve the crimes before she becomes the next victim.
Land’s concept for “The Murder of Twelve” is intriguing and brilliantly executed. The novel is well paced, and the skillful writing is assuring, establishing Land’s formidable presence in the Murder She Wrote universe. Fans of the TV series and mystery aficionados are in for a few hours of entertaining reading.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
