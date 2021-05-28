TROMBLEY — A daughter, Rory Nellie Ruth, Feb. 14, 2021, to Kathleen and Joshua Trombley.  

LAWRENCE — A son, Jaxsyn Thomas, April 1, 2021, to Keely French and Adam Lawrence. 

MILLER — A son, Wyatt Arthur, April 9, 2021, to Raychel and Thomas Miller. 

RODEE — A daughter, Brynlee Elizabeth, April 10, 2021, to Taylor Winch and Sean Rodee. 

McFADDEN — A son, Finlay Liam, April 12, 2021, to Kaitlin and Christopher McFadden. 

CASTINE — A son, Jude Wright, April 13, 2021, to Katie Duprey and Caleb Castine.

RUSSELL — A son, Alexander Kai, April 15, 2021, to Ying Zhen and Andrew Russell.

DECOSTE — A son, Rowan Wayne, April 16, 2021, to Jenna and Bradley Decoste. 

CROSLEY — A son, Samuel Arthur, April 16, 2021, to Nicole Pond and Adam Crosley. 

MORRIS — A son, Oliver Finn, April 18, 2021, to Katie and Andrew Morris. 

ZABLOCKI — A daughter, Adelaide Raine, April 19, 2021, to Kimberly Lizzol and Joseph Zablocki. 

LeBEAU — A son, Silas Joseph, April 19, 2021, to Megan and Michael LeBeau.   

WORLEY — A son, Bodie M. Worley, April 19, 2021, to Katie and CJ Worley.

WARNER — A daughter, Jordyn Grace, April 20, 2021, to Katelyn Marie. 

TEDFORD — A daughter, Zoey Amelia, April 20, 2021, to Gabriela and Teddy Tedford. 

NELSON — A son, Paxton Reid, April 21, 2021, to Melissa and Raymond Nelson. 

LaVIGNE — A son, Weston Albert, April 22, 2021, to Kayla LaVigne and Zachary Smith. 

NELSON — A daughter, Vera Anastasia, April 23, 2021, to Sierra Harkey and Justin Nelson. 

WAITE — A daughter, Mira Rose, April 23, 2021, to Kacie and Matthew Waite. 

KERR — A daughter, Aubrey Melissa Jean, April 24, 2021, to Kristen and Ethan Kerr. 

PARENT — A daughter, Olivia Kate, April 24, 2021, to Elizabeth Martineau and Brad Parent. 

LaDUE — A son, Lincoln Timothy, April 24, 2021, to Nykole and Jordan LaDue. 

SARRAF — A daughter, Jude Heather, April 26, 2021, to Jessica and Benjamin Sarraf. 

SOUTHWICK — Twins, Grayson Blake and Liam Michael, April 26, 2021, to Meghan and Michael Southwick. 

LINCOURT — A son, Matthew Arnold, April 27, 2021, to Shanna Breyette and Cory Lincourt. 

COOK — A daughter, Aubree Jane, April 28, 2021, to Tamarra Cook. 

THERRIEN — A son, Crew Thomas, April 28, 2021, to Savannah and Thomas Therrien.

SPINNER — A son, Liam Jackson, April 28, 2021, to Sage Hogle and Kevin Spinner.

CHUBB — A daughter, Lillian Grace, April 29, 2021, to Corrine Mezger-Chubb and Bruce Chubb.

MATHIS — A daughter, Amari Mae, April 30, 2021, to Kierston Pelkey and Demar Mathis. 

FADER — A son, Jaxson Blaize, April 30, 2021, to Chrystall Fader. 

INGIANNI — A son, Oliver Reign, April 30, 2021, to Tiffany Ingianni and Mark Jock. 

KEYSOR — A daughter, Alessia Vance, April 30, 2021, to Elizabeth and Cameron Keysor. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

