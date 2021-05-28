TROMBLEY — A daughter, Rory Nellie Ruth, Feb. 14, 2021, to Kathleen and Joshua Trombley.
LAWRENCE — A son, Jaxsyn Thomas, April 1, 2021, to Keely French and Adam Lawrence.
MILLER — A son, Wyatt Arthur, April 9, 2021, to Raychel and Thomas Miller.
RODEE — A daughter, Brynlee Elizabeth, April 10, 2021, to Taylor Winch and Sean Rodee.
McFADDEN — A son, Finlay Liam, April 12, 2021, to Kaitlin and Christopher McFadden.
CASTINE — A son, Jude Wright, April 13, 2021, to Katie Duprey and Caleb Castine.
RUSSELL — A son, Alexander Kai, April 15, 2021, to Ying Zhen and Andrew Russell.
DECOSTE — A son, Rowan Wayne, April 16, 2021, to Jenna and Bradley Decoste.
CROSLEY — A son, Samuel Arthur, April 16, 2021, to Nicole Pond and Adam Crosley.
MORRIS — A son, Oliver Finn, April 18, 2021, to Katie and Andrew Morris.
ZABLOCKI — A daughter, Adelaide Raine, April 19, 2021, to Kimberly Lizzol and Joseph Zablocki.
LeBEAU — A son, Silas Joseph, April 19, 2021, to Megan and Michael LeBeau.
WORLEY — A son, Bodie M. Worley, April 19, 2021, to Katie and CJ Worley.
WARNER — A daughter, Jordyn Grace, April 20, 2021, to Katelyn Marie.
TEDFORD — A daughter, Zoey Amelia, April 20, 2021, to Gabriela and Teddy Tedford.
NELSON — A son, Paxton Reid, April 21, 2021, to Melissa and Raymond Nelson.
LaVIGNE — A son, Weston Albert, April 22, 2021, to Kayla LaVigne and Zachary Smith.
NELSON — A daughter, Vera Anastasia, April 23, 2021, to Sierra Harkey and Justin Nelson.
WAITE — A daughter, Mira Rose, April 23, 2021, to Kacie and Matthew Waite.
KERR — A daughter, Aubrey Melissa Jean, April 24, 2021, to Kristen and Ethan Kerr.
PARENT — A daughter, Olivia Kate, April 24, 2021, to Elizabeth Martineau and Brad Parent.
LaDUE — A son, Lincoln Timothy, April 24, 2021, to Nykole and Jordan LaDue.
SARRAF — A daughter, Jude Heather, April 26, 2021, to Jessica and Benjamin Sarraf.
SOUTHWICK — Twins, Grayson Blake and Liam Michael, April 26, 2021, to Meghan and Michael Southwick.
LINCOURT — A son, Matthew Arnold, April 27, 2021, to Shanna Breyette and Cory Lincourt.
COOK — A daughter, Aubree Jane, April 28, 2021, to Tamarra Cook.
THERRIEN — A son, Crew Thomas, April 28, 2021, to Savannah and Thomas Therrien.
SPINNER — A son, Liam Jackson, April 28, 2021, to Sage Hogle and Kevin Spinner.
CHUBB — A daughter, Lillian Grace, April 29, 2021, to Corrine Mezger-Chubb and Bruce Chubb.
MATHIS — A daughter, Amari Mae, April 30, 2021, to Kierston Pelkey and Demar Mathis.
FADER — A son, Jaxson Blaize, April 30, 2021, to Chrystall Fader.
INGIANNI — A son, Oliver Reign, April 30, 2021, to Tiffany Ingianni and Mark Jock.
KEYSOR — A daughter, Alessia Vance, April 30, 2021, to Elizabeth and Cameron Keysor.
