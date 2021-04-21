The verdict of guilty on all three charges against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Tuesday was surprising for some, but it shouldn't have been.
Most of the nation and world saw with their own eyes as Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May as Floyd pleaded for his life.
Floyd wound up dead as a result of that encounter with Chauvin and three other officers.
The nation watched intently the past two weeks as Chauvin went on trial for his actions.
Most people who saw the video of Floyd's death could easily agree that Chauvin was guilty, but many were on edge nonetheless knowing the long and discouraging history of trial verdicts on police officers charged with killing Black Americans.
Knowing that legacy, there was worry Tuesday that protests would turn violent if Chauvin was acquitted.
Hopefully with the guilty verdict, any violence and destruction of property can be averted.
But it's important to remember that the outcome of the trial is only one part of this whole chapter in our nation's history.
The George Floyd case brought up the great and urgent need to have conversations about institutional racism and police and justice reform.
It is clear that more work needs to be done to root out systemic racism in America. It will not be easy, but the education of our nation on the matter needs to continue, full-throated.
As for police and justice reform, there is also no doubt more work needs to be done.
And it is not as easy as just saying "defund police." We need to revamp the way situations are handled by officers, and methods should be developed that will lead to fewer incidents where police wind up killing unarmed people, especially people of color.
Efforts should also be made to hold officers who are not getting the job done correctly accountable so that departments do not get saddled with officers that can cause serious problems for everyone.
It is easy to say that if everyone complied with the law, there wouldn't be dangerous situations with police, but people of color have a whole different experience with law enforcement than most white people do.
So we must strive to build a world where people of color do not fear for their lives when encountering law enforcement.
None of this will be easy and there don't seem to be any overnight solutions in our midst right now, but the struggle must continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.