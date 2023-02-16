Last year, the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) celebrated its centennial anniversary. The club was formed in 1922 and now 100 years later it has over 30,000 members, 27 chapters, 50 full-time staff and thousands of donors and volunteers.
2023 marks the 75th year for the Algonquin Chapter of the ADK. An excerpt from a 2008 issue of the Press Republican explained that the name Algonquin was chosen for several reasons — it brought to mind the Native American tribe that inhabited the territory 300 years ago, to certain members it signified the favorite mountain of the group and it typified the group’s interest rather that localize their homes.
The Clinton County based chapter publishes a quarterly newsletter first called the Algonquin and later changed to Mountain Topics. Members receive a copy of the newsletter plus a copy of Adirondac Magazine from the main club. The membership extends to Vermont, Quebec, Mass., Conn., Pa., and Va. Many join knowing that the Adirondack Mountain Club is a strong voice for advocacy in environmental concerns.
Annie Bailey, a life time member of the ADK commented that the underlying mission of the chapter has been conservation, education and stewardship, which embraces the philosophy of getting members, young and old, out into the natural environment in all seasons. Programs and outings are always open to the public.
The all season outing schedule is versatile as to include as many outdoor enthusiasts as possible. The chapter has offered hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking, white water rafting, kayaking, overnight camping, winter and summer and natural history walks. They have participated in the July 4th parade in Plattsburgh and in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal. In celebrating the anniversary all year long, the chapter is sponsoring a 75 Mile Challenge. The challenge started January 1, 2023 and will run to the end of December. Walk, run, hike, paddle, or pedal or any combination of any human-powered activity — 75 miles in 365 days and receive the 75th Anniversary patch. This challenge is open to the public. Email Kimberly at adk46er12087@gmail.com for a log sheet.
In the past members have helped out in downtown clean-up efforts for Earth Day in Plattsburgh along with participating as ski instructors and hosts/hostesses for the Rotary winter sports days on the CVPH lawns. Trail maintenance is a regular activity. Bailey shared that several members have joined the all-club ‘Adopt- a-Lean-to’ program to make sure that these backwoods shelters are clean and maintained. Members with particular skills have joined mountain search and rescue teams, assisting the local police and fire departments in the High Peaks.
The chapter funds and supports the 3 season Outdoor Education Program for Plattsburgh 4th graders at the Adirondack Loj. Funds are also donated annually to the work of the Friends of Poke-O, the New Land Trust and Beartown Ski Area.
Long time member Neal Burdick joined the chapter as a teenager in the 60’s. When he was 15, Emily LaDue invited him to join her family on a climb of Armstrong and the Wolf Jaws. The day started overcast and drizzly. He said he groused but was assured the weather would improve. On socked in Armstrong, the clouds suddenly parted and streamed skyward, unveiling the slides on Gothics like a theater curtain rising on a grand spectacle of lights, scenery and drama. He was hooked. The LaDues talked about ADK and the Algonquin chapter and he decided this was something he needed to explore.
Burdick shared, “I left for college and my connection to the chapter dwindled but my involvement with ADK grew. Thanks in large part to chapter members’ recommendations, I was hired as a hutboy at John’s Brook Lodge in 1969. We sat on the porch one night and watched the moon as Neil Armstrong walked on it. I was a hutmaster in 1970 and two summers of hundred pound packs, my back has never recovered.”
Later he became series editor for the club’s guidebooks and then editor of the ADK’s magazine, Adirondac, serving in that role for 38 years. Burdick said he has had a rewarding life with ADK, both personally and professionally. It all began with the Algonquin Chapter and some folks who thought they should encourage a shy kid to get involved.
I shared Burdick’s story as this is a general theme among long time members. After joining the chapter they have made lifelong friends accompanied by memories that will last forever.
As mentioned, the Algonquin Chapter has monthly outings and everyone is welcome both members and non-members. This being the 75th anniversary each month has a special event celebrating the occasion.
If you are interested in joining the Adirondack Mountain Club the website is www.adk.org and click on ‘Get Involved’ I agree with Neal Burdick in that many of my best friends are hikers. My Mom used to joke do you have to hike to be your friend? I always replied, “No but unless they have an excuse they have to at least try.”
As John Muir wrote, “ Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves.”
Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
