A tale of 2 kitties – or was it just 1?

My wife and I own a camp on Willsboro Point overlooking Lake Champlain. It's a rustic building resting on row after row of flat stones piled cleverly to act as a foundation.
Last fall, I was talking with a neighbor, Jack Lylis, and he said, “Did you know you have a bobcat under your camp?”
What a shock. A bobcat. I'm lucky to be alive. Don't they eat people?
I didn't know much about a bobcat. I knew it ranked somewhere between a tabby and a lion, but, I feared, listing more toward the lion.
There's a reason Northeastern Clinton and Northern Adirondack central schools nicknamed their athletic teams the Bobcats. It wasn't because bobcats are docile, friendly pets. It's because they'd like to rip you to shreds.
Should I offer it up a leg of lamb as a sign of good will?
Jack's wife, Sara, braver than I am by several strides, managed to get close enough to the bobcat one day to snap the picture you see there. Bigger than a housecat, bobbed tail, pointy ears. Not the kind of fellow you'd invite in for an overnighter. Certainly not to move in under your floor.
One night early this summer, my wife and I were sleeping there, when we were awakened by what sounded like an enormous catfight. I hadn't heard such snarling since I suggested to my friend Ted that he quit smoking.
That ferocious feline encounter lasted only a few seconds.When I say enormous catfight, I mean not only was the savagery outsized, but the cats seemed so, too. These didn't sound like two pets squabbling over a bowl of Purina.
The confrontation apparently ended with the bobcat having a midnight snack. I hoped it wasn't anybody I knew.
No doubt about it. We were sharing quarters with a maniac. I guess it's lucky for him – and maybe us – that we're there only during the warm weather, when we walk barefoot. I can only imagine how infuriating it would get to have somebody walking around overhead with winter boots on.
Never in my memory has a wild creature posed any kind of threat to the perambulations of us or our neighbors on the Point. Oh, once in a while a bat will get inside a camp, but a standard procedure has evolved in our tiny community over the years to take care of that:
One person (more often than not the wife) will dive under the covers and order whoever is left (usually the husband), probably more loudly than is necessary at that time of night and when addressing someone in such close proximity, to “Get that thing outta here.” She will be somewhat flexible on how (“Whatever, just get it out!”) but unyielding on when (“At once!”). That protocol has proven quite effective.
But a bobcat is an entirely different matter. Believing one should know something about one's closest neighbors, I did some research and found that bobcats are no more eager to hobnob with people than people are to hobnob with them. That was the best news I'd heard yet.
Bobcats are known to be somewhat on the shy side around people, though I, for one, am not eager to put that reputation to the test. Should it get up on the wrong side of the bed on a day we come face to face, I know I'd just as soon sprint to my car, lock the door and head for home.
Bobcats travel quite long distances and keep perhaps six or seven residences, according to my research. They stay a day or two in one domicile and move on to another. What a mother does with her children is a mystery. As is the whereabouts of the father. Maybe under my camp.
On a recent visit to my aunt and uncle's house, maybe a quarter mile, or so, from our camp, my wife was sharing details of our new predicament with my Aunt Gert, while Uncle Ed and I addressed global issues. You know, real cerebral stuff.
Come to find out, my aunt, as sweet, gentle and compassionate a soul as you'd ever meet, had for some time been feeding bowls of warm milk to what she believed to be a tolerably friendly feral cat.
She'd warm the milk in the microwave and leave it outside for what she pictured as a grateful kitty, which she described as being kind of big, with sruffy fur, a bob tail and long, pointy ears.
My wife showed her the picture Sara had taken.
Yikes! Gert's freeloader was feral, all right – it was the bobcat! Now my aunt realizes that if she'd included a chipmunk on the side it would have been appreciated.
The only thing I can't figure out is why do we never see the bobcat ourselves.
It must be it's always sleeping off a helping of warm milk.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
