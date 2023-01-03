EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Buffalo-based journalist and former Press-Republican reporter J. Matthew Smith. Find more of his work at buffalomouth.substack.com.
Is it OK if we finally scream, “Uncle!”
Is it OK to finally admit we’ve had enough?
We’ve never had a problem taking a punch. Whether we’re gluttons for punishment, I guess, is a matter of perspective. But, if we’re being honest, we do pride ourselves on our threshold for pain.
But these last few months? Well, the fight just hasn’t seemed fair.
In May, a racist maniac traveled several hours to Buffalo to unleash a hate-fueled massacre at a Tops supermarket on the city’s east side, leaving 10 people dead for no other reason than the color of their skin. The wound remains open still.
In November, an epic storm dumped more than seven feet of snow on Buffalo’s Southtowns. Roofs collapsed on a handful of homes and businesses. Some lost everything.
Four weeks later, the city was hit with a “generational” blizzard that featured 70-mph winds, several more feet of snow, and widespread power outages. Buffalo was brought to its knees for several days, and 40 people died. Forty.
And last night, with his mother watching, Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, collapsed after a hit, went into cardiac arrest and was left fighting for his life on national television as teammates and opposing players — big, burly, violent men — gathered around and cried in desperation, disbelief and fear.
Yeah, we bask in our reputation here, and even play it up: Tough people in a blue-collar town.
Without question we’re resilient.
Maybe a little crazy, too.
But the truth is, after these last several months, we’re punch drunk. Buffalo is hurting. We’ve had enough.
We’re one of the poorest cities in the nation. And though we’re loath to admit, we have issues that have long torn separated our city, including socioeconomics, crime and race.
Yet, if there is a single unifying factor in this seemingly black-cloud town, it’s the Buffalo Bills. They are not only a recognized religion here, they are The Church.
It’s silly, sure. Football is just a game. And pro sports are the toy department of life.
But what often strikes me when I attend Bills games is witnessing people from all walks of life across Buffalo — people who under every other normal circumstance would never be together — side-by-side, laughing, partying, singing, dancing, hugging and high-fiving.
Football doesn’t matter. Not at all.
But community does. And the Bills build community.
Our community is hurting.
Last night, when we sat down collectively to watch the Bills take the field in Cincinnati, the December storm and the dead left in its wake still weighed heavy. We needed a break. We needed escape.
Instead, our community was reminded once again just how fragile life is.
God bless Damar Hamlin and his family.
God bless the 40 people we lost in the storm last month, and those too who suffered loss in November.
God bless those who died so senselessly at Tops in May.
And God bless Buffalo.
I think, at least for a while, it’s OK to admit that we’ve had enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.