My friend Ted was reading the Press-Republican’s Lookback feature, assembled every week by Night Editor Ben “Thunder” Rowe (I call him Thunder because I once attended an awards event with him, and he clapped so hard that terrified flies left the room.), and he noticed this entry from 75 years ago:
“The carrier boys of the Press-Republican have, as in past years, been cautioned against walking or riding across lawns while delivering their morning papers. Anyone having any knowledge of such trespassing which might cause damage to lawn, hedges or gardens is urged to report the matter to the Press-Republican office immediately.”
Ted was reflecting back to his time as a 10-year-old carrier in Albany for the Times Union.
IN THE DARK OF NIGHT
Times have changed. What 10-year-old today would get up at 4:30 a.m. to go meet the delivery truck and dispense newspapers to 100 houses deep in the dark of night? What mother would let him?
Weather could be treacherous. The sidewalks might be like lakes or snowy mountains or ice rinks. The wind might be a gale. Ted’s vision was often obscured by icicles hanging off his eyelids.
Today, mostly adults deliver the papers, riding in cars. Back then, Ted was on foot. If it was raining, he wore a raincoat – with only two hands, an umbrella was out of the question.
CAT AND MOUSE
His biggest pain in the neck was Fridays, the day he had to collect the fees from the customers. It was then that the cat-and-mouse game was played, when the mousy adults turned the tables on Ted by crawling around the living room beneath the window sill to see if the cat had given up and left the porch.
His neighborhood was mostly two-story houses, where he’d have to throw the folded-up newspaper with the strength and accuracy of Johnny Unitas so it would nestle onto each porch, whether first or second floor.
That could be a problem for a 10-year-old, especially in windy or rainy weather. The Times Union was a 40-to-160-page broadsheet newspaper filled with advertising inserts. It didn’t travel well.
PAPER CALAMITY
Once, Mr. Fanucci gave Ted the business. The previous morning, Ted had thrown the paper onto the upstairs porch in the dark, rattling it against the aluminum door and awakening the whole family.
When Ted arrived the next morning, Mr. Fanucci was waiting on his porch to explain the distressing consequences of that errant throw. Some of it was in English.
“The paper, she’s-a bonk against my door,” he said, somewhat more loudly than was necessary to cover the distance from himself on the second floor down to Ted on the sidewalk.
“My wife-a no like. My dog-a no like.”
Looking back 24 hours, Ted reflected on that last point and painfully concluded Mr. Fanucci was right.
The collision of the newspaper with the aluminum had provoked the family pet to begin barking in earnest.
That, in turn, had provoked the dog downstairs as well as the one next door. The dog next door to that one had picked up on the chorus, and, pretty soon, the momentum had spread through the whole neighborhood. He’d set off the canine version of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
The din was deafening. Or at least awakening. On his way home, his path was illuminated by bedroom lights up and down Manning Boulevard.
GOOD ARM
By the time Ted finished his route that morning, the clatter had abated, but he’d learned a valuable lesson: If he was going to hurl a heavy newspaper to second-floor subscribers, he’d have to hone his skills to ensure more accuracy.
Typically of him, he went home and worked tirelessly on his short passing, and he became surprisingly accurate. For a while, he entertained hopes of trying out for the Cleveland Browns, but in his heart he knew he didn’t have a long game.
If any of the houses on his route had had a third floor, he knew he’d have had to walk it up.
THE PERFECT CAREER
Today, the trauma he went through would never happen. Many parents won’t allow their kids to walk to school after the sun has come up, let alone deliver papers by
moonlight.
And customers pay the paper directly nowadays. It wouldn’t be the carrier’s job to outwit the subscriber.
If Ted were a paperboy today, it would be the perfect career for him.
At least, that’s what I used to tell him frequently, back when he was the editor of the Press-Republican and I was working for him.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
