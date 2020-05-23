Last week, I received a call from good friend Sue Coonrod asking if I would like to join her on a paddle on the Boquet River.
I had never paddled this river, so that intrigued me, but mostly I was ready to be out in my boat.
There would be four of us on this trip — each with a light weight canoe and totally self-contained. As each of us takes social distancing seriously, this was important to us.
Our crew would consist of Sue, Wendy Patunoff, Kelly Moody and myself.
With an early morning meet up in Peru, we said our hellos and began our caravan behind Sue as she led the way to our Willsboro put-in.
COVID TALK OFF LIMITS
Arriving at the boat launch, we all smiled as the bright, blue sky above promised perfect weather for our day. When I think back, it was nice to have such lovely weather but it really didn’t matter as the four of us were just happy to see each other and chat across the water.
Soon we were on the river and ready for our 4-mile round trip. As our paddles dipped in the cold, clear water we talked about everything but COVID-19. That topic would be off limits for today.
SIGNS OF SPRING
Spring was definitely in the air. Trees on both sides were bursting with new growth. Bright green ferns were a foot high, well past the fiddlehead stage.
Birds were singing loudly as we glided by. One tenacious kingfisher quickly dashed from side to side making it impossible to catch a photo.
In no time at all, Lake Champlain was before us with Vermont’s Green Mountains in the distance. As I watched the girls paddle in front of me, I just sat back and enjoyed the incredible view that lay before me. The water sparkled as if diamonds danced upon it with everyone just happy to be out in nature.
MOTHERS AND FATHERS
Soon, the shoreline on the right switched into a marsh as we approached a sandy peninsula. We had now reached Noblewood Park which is well known for its wide variety of waterbirds. Amazingly, we had it all to ourselves.
Pulling up on the shore, we parked our boats beside some driftwood and took a short walk along the beach. A small pond had a large and a small turtle sitting on a log. We decided it must be Mother and hatchling.
Finding a nice sunny spot along the water’s edge, we sat and enjoyed our lunch. Just before we packed up to go back, a family arrived.
It was so nice to watch as the Dad (or so we assumed) patiently taught his boys the art of fishing.
MORE TO EXPLORE
Bellies full and thirst quenched, we reentered the river.
We were delighted to spot a huge bald eagle perched above our heads, watching our every move. I would not want to guess how many photos were taken of that magnificent bird of prey.
Roughly 40 minutes later and we were back at our cars. At the parking area there is a Nature Conservancy trail which we all made note of to check out on another day.
With conditions as we experienced, this would be a perfect family paddle. Keep in mind, however, that in early spring runoff or after a heavy rain the current may be quite strong.
It was a great day with great friends and a river I will definitely return to.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com
