Having worked for the Press-Republican for about 40 years, I was often surprised when I compiled, wrote or edited the daily Police Log. What surprised me was the rarity of fistfights the cops around here had to break up.
I grew up in kind of a tough city, Troy, where, back then, you never went a day without hearing about a fight in a bar, on the street, or in kindergarten. And if you hadn't been in a fight in a few days, you were supposed to be ashamed of yourself.
I was always ashamed.
I had no interest in fighting, and nobody had much interest in fighting me. I was a skinny, likable kid, so beating me up wasn't going to bolster anybody's reputation.
When I was in seventh grade, there was a bigger girl in eighth named Janice, who was the best and toughest athlete in the school, irrespective of gender.
Janice decided I was going to be her boyfriend, and I had little or nothing to say about it.
She decided one night that I'd take her to the movies. I had no idea what I was doing, but a friend had confided to me that when you went to the movies with a girl, standard protocol called for you to slip your arm around her and kiss her.
So before the previews were over, I worked up the nerve to slide my arm over her shoulder and lean over to offer up a half-hearted smooch.
Apparently, that maneuver didn't match up with her agenda, because she walloped me in the chest with her elbow so hard I couldn't take a deep breath until the feature was over.
“Ooof!”, I said, and retreated back to my assigned seat. I made a mental note to set my friend straight on that one.
As I left her porch, Janice told me to call her the next evening at 8 sharp. When she assigned a call at 8, she didn't expect to wait for it until 8:01.
After supper the next day, my friend Skip from across the alley stopped in to ask me to walk with him to the drug store. I agreed on the condition we'd be home by 8 o'clock, as I didn't dare sully Janice's mood.
On the way back, we ran into a friend of Skip's, who was accompanied by a bigger kid who turned out to be named “Mirchie.” Mirchie was much bigger than I was, but, in those days, who wasn't?
Mirchie was tossing a rubber ball up into the air as Skip and his friend yakked, and at one point he muffed it. It rolled my way, I picked it up and pretended to fire it back but gently tossed it instead. Just for a laugh.
“Throw it like that and I'll kick your rear end,” Mirchie warned me without a hint of a smile. (Only he didn't say “rear end.” He used another term that my mother wouldn't allow into our house. If my mother wouldn't allow it into our house, I'm not going to use it in the newspaper, but you get it.)
“Kick it,” I shockingly heard myself say, flipping the ball back to him.
“Throw it,” he said, tossing it back. What had I gotten myself into?
That back-and-forth went on for a few more exchanges, until he got tired of it and punched me in the jaw.
Well, that infuriated me, and I tore after him. He must have sensed my indignation and started running. But, by the time I overtook him, my rage had abated.
We scuffled in the gutter a bit, and finally I glanced at my watch, and it was 7:50. This was no time for scuffling, or I'd have a real altercation on my hands.
Mirchie was on top of me, and I said, “Look, this is lots of fun, and all, but if I'm not on the phone by 8 sharp, my girlfriend is going to do a lot worse job on my rear end (see above) than you're doing.”
Mirchie must've had a similarly stern girlfriend, as he let me up.
Skip and I walked home, and I went in to consummate the evening's next showdown.
Two nights, two muggings. What, was I turning into a street thug? Was I the prototype for Fonzie?
I called Janice, who gave me my very welcome unconditional release. Apparently, she was no more interested in smooching than I was.
Mirchie transferred to our school the next year, and we were to become good friends in high school.
After those encounters on back-to-back nights with Janice and Mirchie, I managed to avoid further drubbings even in a rugged environment like Troy.
And, up here, of course, that kind of danger doesn't seem to hover as close.
Unless you insist on talking politics.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.