TICONDEROGA — For decades, Sylvamo has been producing high-quality paper at its Ticonderoga mill, and business continues to shine.
“We have a great, great business model and there’s a lot of investment in the company, and we are promoting and growing the business,” Lucia Boatman of the company’s Human Resources Department said.
“Right now, we can’t keep up with customer demand.”
TICONDEROGA MILL
Sylvamo, formerly known as International Paper, makes uncoated free-sheet paper at its Ticonderoga Mill. It is a fully integrated mill, with about 600 employees taking 100 truckloads of wood a day, processing it, and shipping paper out in rolls or rings to be distributed across the country.
Boatman staffed a booth at the recent Manufacturing Day at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh to educate students about the world of papermaking and manufacturing.
She hopes the information and possibilities of a career resonate.
“Maybe not today, maybe not when they graduate high school, but at some point in time, they’ll remember, ‘oh, I remember thinking about the mill, learning about the mill.’”
HOW THE PAPER IS MADE
Sylvamo also has a YouTube channel to show the paper-making process, which she said is amazing.
“People might not know about it, but it’s just a fascinating process,” she said.
Mill jobs offer good pay and other benefits.
“Our starting pay right now is $23.46 an hour. and we’re a company that still provides a pension, so there’s a pension plan in addition to a 401K and employer match for 401K. So it’s a good match,” she said.
SINCE 1971
The mill produces colored and premium white copy and printer paper under Hammermill, Accent and Springhill brands. The facility opened on the shores of Lake Champlain in 1971, replacing an older mill located in downtown Ticonderoga.
IP spun off its printing papers unit as Sylvamo in 2021, keeping its cardboard and cellulose fiber division. International Paper retained a 19.9 percent stake in Sylvamo, but plans to sell that off.
SYLVAMO SPINOFF
The spinoff came with a $1.4 billion payment from Sylvamo to IP. Tax exempt bonds that were used by IP to finance improvements at the Ticonderoga Mill were transferred to Sylvamo, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The divestiture gave Sylvamo paper mills in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.