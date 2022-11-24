Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer of the new paper company, helped unveil the Sylvamo sign at the Ticonderoga Mill in October 2021. The new sign replaced the International Paper sign that’s been in front of the mill in some form since its construction in 1971. Before that, the mill was downtown after IP acquired it in 1925.

Sylvamo, formerly known as International Paper, makes uncoated free-sheet paper at its Ticonderoga Mill. It is a fully integrated mill, with about 600 employees taking 100 truckloads of wood a day, processing it, and shipping paper out in rolls or rings to be distributed across the country.